Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





STOCK MARKETS

Taiwan shares rise 1%

Shares in Taiwan rose by more than 1 percent yesterday following rallies in US markets, which received a boost after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. There was buying across the board, led by the bellwether electronics sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) benefited from a strong showing by its American depositary receipts on Monday, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 155.95 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,704.23 on turnover of NT$163.506 billion (US$5.65 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.99 billion in shares, the exchange’s data showed. The moderate turnover showed that many investors were happy to stay on the sidelines ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 3, dealers said.

COMPONENTS

Hiwin revenue surges

Revenue at linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) last month rose 10.33 percent monthly to NT$2.01 billion and surged 46.23 percent annually, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The robust sales were boosted by rush orders, bringing the company’s third-quarter revenue to NT$5.87 billion, up 4.28 percent from the second quarter and the highest in five quarters, company data showed. Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters fell 6.69 percent annually to NT$15.11 billion, Hiwin said. With clear order visibility, particularly on the semiconductor, 5G, healthcare and industrial automation fronts, Hiwin said it is positive about its business in the final three months of the year.

TECHNOLOGY

Institutes win R&D awards

Three research institutes garnered six awards at the annual R&D100 science and technology competition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Monday. The awards recognize the 100 most significant technological products of the year. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) won three awards for its applications: a miniature solar cell, a safer electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries and a smart wound dressing, the ministry said. The Metal Industry Research and Development Center (金屬工業研究發展中心) secured two awards for a drone that detects turbine blade damage without stopping the turbine and a magnesium alloy whose reaction to water can be controlled, the ministry said. The Institute for Information Industry (資策會) won an award for its digital twin solution for quality control in the bicycle manufacturing sector, the ministry said.

BANKING

Transfer service launched

Eight financial institutions in Taiwan on Wednesday last week launched services that enable interbank electronic fund transfers using a mobile phone number. The service allows people to access their bank accounts and conduct interbank fund transfers with immediate confirmation using their mobile phone number as validation of their identity, government-funded Financial Information Service Co (FISC, 財金公司) said in a statement. The eight institutions that launched the service were Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), Cota Commercial Bank (三信商銀), Far Eastern International Bank (遠東銀行), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and KGI Commercial Bank (凱基銀行). About 20 other banks are expected to offer the service by the first quarter of next year, FISC said.