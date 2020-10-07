STOCK MARKETS
Taiwan shares rise 1%
Shares in Taiwan rose by more than 1 percent yesterday following rallies in US markets, which received a boost after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. There was buying across the board, led by the bellwether electronics sector. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) benefited from a strong showing by its American depositary receipts on Monday, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 155.95 points, or 1.24 percent, at 12,704.23 on turnover of NT$163.506 billion (US$5.65 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.99 billion in shares, the exchange’s data showed. The moderate turnover showed that many investors were happy to stay on the sidelines ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 3, dealers said.
COMPONENTS
Hiwin revenue surges
Revenue at linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) last month rose 10.33 percent monthly to NT$2.01 billion and surged 46.23 percent annually, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The robust sales were boosted by rush orders, bringing the company’s third-quarter revenue to NT$5.87 billion, up 4.28 percent from the second quarter and the highest in five quarters, company data showed. Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters fell 6.69 percent annually to NT$15.11 billion, Hiwin said. With clear order visibility, particularly on the semiconductor, 5G, healthcare and industrial automation fronts, Hiwin said it is positive about its business in the final three months of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
Institutes win R&D awards
Three research institutes garnered six awards at the annual R&D100 science and technology competition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Monday. The awards recognize the 100 most significant technological products of the year. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) won three awards for its applications: a miniature solar cell, a safer electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries and a smart wound dressing, the ministry said. The Metal Industry Research and Development Center (金屬工業研究發展中心) secured two awards for a drone that detects turbine blade damage without stopping the turbine and a magnesium alloy whose reaction to water can be controlled, the ministry said. The Institute for Information Industry (資策會) won an award for its digital twin solution for quality control in the bicycle manufacturing sector, the ministry said.
BANKING
Transfer service launched
Eight financial institutions in Taiwan on Wednesday last week launched services that enable interbank electronic fund transfers using a mobile phone number. The service allows people to access their bank accounts and conduct interbank fund transfers with immediate confirmation using their mobile phone number as validation of their identity, government-funded Financial Information Service Co (FISC, 財金公司) said in a statement. The eight institutions that launched the service were Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), Cota Commercial Bank (三信商銀), Far Eastern International Bank (遠東銀行), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and KGI Commercial Bank (凱基銀行). About 20 other banks are expected to offer the service by the first quarter of next year, FISC said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming