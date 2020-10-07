TAMC to offer 100 previously foreclosed units

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan Asset Management Corp (TAMC, 台灣金聯), formed by state-run and private lenders to digest toxic assets, yesterday opened registrations to purchase 100 foreclosed properties to take advantage of an improving property market.

It is the 10th year that the nation’s largest bad-loan operator has launched the campaign to increase its revenue, while seeking to diversify its income as its pool of bad assets declines.

“It is increasingly difficult to make a profit in the foreclosure market, as sharp competition drives up bidding prices, meaning some units close at higher rates than real-transaction prices,” TAMC chairman Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) told a media briefing.

Shih attributed the increase in demand to record-low interest rates and excess liquidity in the market.

He said he could not guarantee that all of the units would seel at lower than real-transaction rates this time.

However, the company has consistently set prices at 5 to 15 percent lower than market rates, he said.

More than 50 percent of the units are in Taipei, New Taipei City or Taoyuan, with 11 units at apartment complexes integrated with MRT stations, TAMC said.

Some are set at NT$8.28 million (US$285,912) each, the company said.

Prospective buyers must register by Oct. 28 and pay a deposit of NT$30,000, TAMC said, adding that a draw on Nov. 5 would determine who would have rights to a property if several people are eying the same unit.

An apartment in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) is likely to sell for about NT$414,000 per ping (3.3m2), as the price is relatively low for the neighborhood, the company said.

It plans to stimulate sales by offering prizes of up to NT$300,000 in purchase vouchers, TAMC said.

Prices would not be negotiated, it said.