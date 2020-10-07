Smart manufacturing alliance established

ASIAN HUB: The alliance aims to help local firms create new opportunities, explore new trends, and promote industry and academic cooperation

Staff writer, with CNA





Two major industrial associations have formed a smart manufacturing alliance aimed at helping local companies with digital transformation and building Taiwan into a high-end manufacturing hub in Asia.

The Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 臺灣機械工業同業公會) and the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (台灣電機電子業公會) yesterday announced the establishment of the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Alliance at a ceremony in Taipei, which was attended by Vice President William Lai (賴清德).

Lai praised the setting up of the alliance as coming at the right time, with the right people and right conditions.

Vice President William Lai, front row center, greets Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Alex Ko, front row second right, at the launch of the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Alliance in Taipei yesterday, as Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association chairman Richard Lee, front row left, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng, front row second left, and others look on. Photo: CNA

The partnership between the two major associations marked a juncture in Taiwan’s economic development when the world is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the trade war between the US and China, he said.

In a statement, the two associations said the alliance is committed to assisting the digital transformation of local small and medium-sized businesses at a time when the global supply chain and industrial upgrading are being shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade dispute.

The alliance would create new business opportunities and explore new trends for Taiwanese companies with cloud-based services, TAMI chairman Alex Ko (柯拔希) said.

It would leverage the strength of Taiwan’s industry clusters to transform local equipment makers and manufacturers, and boost cooperation between industry and academia to help turn Taiwan into a high-end Asian manufacturing center, Ko said.

In addition to providing smart solutions for local companies, the alliance would develop a public cloud computing platform and pool the resources of its members to develop smart manufacturing-based software to boost their international competitiveness, he said.

In addition to more than 20 equipment makers and manufacturers, members of the alliance include the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院), the Institute for Information Industry (資策會), the Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (精密機械研究發展中心) and the Metal Industries Research & Development Center (金屬工業研究發展中心).

Several members of the alliance have developed a combined total of 45 software programs and are testing them on the cloud computing platform.

By the end of the year, 98 software programs are expected to have been tested on the platform, which should allow some local companies to conduct their own test runs next year prior to its official opening in 2022.