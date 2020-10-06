World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TRAVEL

Alibaba to buy Dufry stake

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) agreed to buy as much as a 9.99 percent stake in Dufry AG, giving the Swiss travel retail giant a lifeline as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the company’s business. Dufry yesterday said that it is proposing a capital increase that would raise up to 700 million Swiss francs (US$763 million) and Alibaba would participate. Advent International Corp, a private equity company, also plans to invest as much as SF455 million. The Swiss company said the proceeds from the share sale would help it buy out its Hudson Ltd US unit as previously announced. Dufry employs about 31,000 people and in June said it plans to reduce personnel expenses by 20 to 35 percent as revenue plummets.

UNITED KINGDOM

Vehicle registrations fall

New vehicle registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said yesterday. There is normally strong demand in September, as it is one of two occasions every year when the license plate series changes. However, sales last month dropped 4 percent to 328,041 vehicles, the smallest figure since 1999, when the dual number plate series was introduced, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. “This is not a recovery,” society chief executive Mike Hawes said. “Unless the pandemic is controlled and economy-wide consumer and business confidence rebuilt, the short-term future looks very challenging indeed.”

BANKING

Unicaja in merger talks

Spanish bank Unicaja yesterday confirmed that it was in preliminary talks over potential merger with its peer Liberbank. Unicaja’s board has made no decision so far on the outcome of the talks, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank said it regularly analyzes potential merger and acquisition options, adding that it had so far not hired any advisers, confirming a Saturday report from Reuters. Unicaja shares were up 12 percent, while Liberbank were up 20 percent following the filing.

INDIA

AirAsia remark causes stir

AirAsia Group Bhd is closing its affiliate operations in the country, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said over the weekend, a comment his office later suggested was taken out of context. “AirAsia’s shop is anyway shutting down,” Puri said in televised comments that were widely circulated on social media. “Their parent company has problems.” A spokesman for AirAsia India, which is majority owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Group, declined to comment. A ministry spokesman said that Puri’s comments were taken out of context and he had immediately clarified them.

INVESTMENT

Goldman bullish on sterling

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is advising clients to buy sterling, saying that recent events indicate that the UK and the EU were converging toward a post-Brexit trade deal, which it reckons could be done by early next month. The US investment bank yesterday said that while the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out, “our core view remains that a ‘thin’ zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December.” Goldman analysts suggest going “long” the pound versus the euro, targeting a rise to ￡0.87 from the current ￡0.91.