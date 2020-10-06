TRAVEL
Alibaba to buy Dufry stake
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) agreed to buy as much as a 9.99 percent stake in Dufry AG, giving the Swiss travel retail giant a lifeline as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the company’s business. Dufry yesterday said that it is proposing a capital increase that would raise up to 700 million Swiss francs (US$763 million) and Alibaba would participate. Advent International Corp, a private equity company, also plans to invest as much as SF455 million. The Swiss company said the proceeds from the share sale would help it buy out its Hudson Ltd US unit as previously announced. Dufry employs about 31,000 people and in June said it plans to reduce personnel expenses by 20 to 35 percent as revenue plummets.
UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle registrations fall
New vehicle registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said yesterday. There is normally strong demand in September, as it is one of two occasions every year when the license plate series changes. However, sales last month dropped 4 percent to 328,041 vehicles, the smallest figure since 1999, when the dual number plate series was introduced, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. “This is not a recovery,” society chief executive Mike Hawes said. “Unless the pandemic is controlled and economy-wide consumer and business confidence rebuilt, the short-term future looks very challenging indeed.”
BANKING
Unicaja in merger talks
Spanish bank Unicaja yesterday confirmed that it was in preliminary talks over potential merger with its peer Liberbank. Unicaja’s board has made no decision so far on the outcome of the talks, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank said it regularly analyzes potential merger and acquisition options, adding that it had so far not hired any advisers, confirming a Saturday report from Reuters. Unicaja shares were up 12 percent, while Liberbank were up 20 percent following the filing.
INDIA
AirAsia remark causes stir
AirAsia Group Bhd is closing its affiliate operations in the country, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said over the weekend, a comment his office later suggested was taken out of context. “AirAsia’s shop is anyway shutting down,” Puri said in televised comments that were widely circulated on social media. “Their parent company has problems.” A spokesman for AirAsia India, which is majority owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Group, declined to comment. A ministry spokesman said that Puri’s comments were taken out of context and he had immediately clarified them.
INVESTMENT
Goldman bullish on sterling
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is advising clients to buy sterling, saying that recent events indicate that the UK and the EU were converging toward a post-Brexit trade deal, which it reckons could be done by early next month. The US investment bank yesterday said that while the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out, “our core view remains that a ‘thin’ zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December.” Goldman analysts suggest going “long” the pound versus the euro, targeting a rise to ￡0.87 from the current ￡0.91.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred