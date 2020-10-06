Italy’s Nexi SpA is acquiring SIA SpA in an all-share deal that would create one of Europe’s biggest payment providers.
Milan-based Nexi would offer 1.5761 of its shares for each one of closely held SIA, giving Nexi holders about 70 percent of the merged entity, a statement said yesterday.
The combined company would have annual revenue of about 1.8 billion euros (US$2.11 billion) and a market value of more than 15 billion euros, making it one of Italy’s top 10 listed entities.
“The combination of the best skills in technology and innovation of Nexi and SIA teams is a strength to even further develop more advanced solutions for all partner banks and customers,” Nexi chief executive officer Paolo Bertoluzzo said.
The firms wrapped up more than a year of negotiations as payment providers across Europe look for deals that can add scale.
The merger creates a company with about 2 million merchants and 120 million cards, potentially a stronger competitor to France’s Worldline SA, which in February agreed to acquire Ingenico Group SA in a 7.8 billion euro deal.
Discussions have come to the brink of collapse several times over divergences on governance and valuations.
In the past few weeks, talks intensified after SIA reached an accord to keep Italian lender UniCredit SpA as its main client, a key sticking point in determining its valuation, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
SIA, which is mainly owned by the Italian government through its Cassa Depositi arm, counts Nexi and UniCredit among its biggest customers.
In February, SIA’s board approved a plan for its own listing, after Nexi raised US$2.3 billion in Europe’s biggest initial public offering last year that left its main investors, Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra SGR, with a joint 33 percent stake.
Nexi is being advised by BofA Securities, HSBC Holdings PLC and Mediobanca SpA, while SIA is being advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred