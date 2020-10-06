Nexi to buy SIA to create European payment giant

Bloomberg





Italy’s Nexi SpA is acquiring SIA SpA in an all-share deal that would create one of Europe’s biggest payment providers.

Milan-based Nexi would offer 1.5761 of its shares for each one of closely held SIA, giving Nexi holders about 70 percent of the merged entity, a statement said yesterday.

The combined company would have annual revenue of about 1.8 billion euros (US$2.11 billion) and a market value of more than 15 billion euros, making it one of Italy’s top 10 listed entities.

“The combination of the best skills in technology and innovation of Nexi and SIA teams is a strength to even further develop more advanced solutions for all partner banks and customers,” Nexi chief executive officer Paolo Bertoluzzo said.

The firms wrapped up more than a year of negotiations as payment providers across Europe look for deals that can add scale.

The merger creates a company with about 2 million merchants and 120 million cards, potentially a stronger competitor to France’s Worldline SA, which in February agreed to acquire Ingenico Group SA in a 7.8 billion euro deal.

Discussions have come to the brink of collapse several times over divergences on governance and valuations.

In the past few weeks, talks intensified after SIA reached an accord to keep Italian lender UniCredit SpA as its main client, a key sticking point in determining its valuation, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

SIA, which is mainly owned by the Italian government through its Cassa Depositi arm, counts Nexi and UniCredit among its biggest customers.

In February, SIA’s board approved a plan for its own listing, after Nexi raised US$2.3 billion in Europe’s biggest initial public offering last year that left its main investors, Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra SGR, with a joint 33 percent stake.

Nexi is being advised by BofA Securities, HSBC Holdings PLC and Mediobanca SpA, while SIA is being advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.