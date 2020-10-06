SMIC says US restricting suppliers

‘NECESSARY MEASURES’: The chipmaker said it has had preliminary exchanges with US officials, adding that export restrictions could affect its operations

Bloomberg





China’s largest chipmaker said that its US suppliers have been issued with letters telling them they are subject to additional export restrictions.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) is evaluating the effects of the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s export restrictions, which could have “material adverse effects” on its production and operations, it said in a statement on Sunday, confirming reports last week of the controls.

The chipmaker has had “preliminary exchanges” with the bureau in relation to the export restrictions and would continue to facilitate communications with relevant US government departments, it said.

A security guard walks along a gate of the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp factory in Shanghai on Sept. 7. Photo: EPA-EFE

SMIC shares yesterday dropped as much as 5 percent in Hong Kong, adding to its 27 percent slump last month — when reports that the White House was considering taking action against the firm emerged.

While the US Department of Commerce stopped short of placing the chipmaker on the so-called entity list, the measures mean that SMIC has become the latest Chinese technology company to be targeted by US President Donald Trump’s administration amid an escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a briefing on Monday last week that it would “continue to take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese businesses’ legitimate rights and interests.”

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd (華虹), a fellow Chinese chipmaker, declined as much as 6.4 percent in Hong Kong yesterday. Taiwanese rival United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) gained more than 1 percent.