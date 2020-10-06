The eurozone’s economic recovery last month faltered as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in COVID-19 sent the bloc’s dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed.
Rising infection rates in the region, something a Reuters poll last month said was the biggest threat to the recovery, is to concern policymakers who had hoped the bloc’s economy was healing after contracting a historic 11.8 percent in the second quarter.
To support the economy, the European Central Bank plans to make 1.35 trillion euros (US$1.58 trillion) of pandemic-related additional asset purchases and the EU has announced a 750 billion euro recovery fund due to kick in next year.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, that did not stop IHS Markit’s final composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), seen as a good barometer of economic health, falling from August’s 51.9 to 50.4, close to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.
It was dragged down by the PMI for services industries, which account for about two-thirds of GDP, which slumped from August’s 50.5 to 48, albeit slightly better than a preliminary 47.6 estimate.
“With the eurozone economy having almost stalled in September, the chances of a renewed downturn in the fourth quarter have clearly risen,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said.
“Much will depend on whether second waves of virus infections can be controlled, and whether social distancing restrictions can therefore be loosened to allow service sector activity to pick up again,” he said.
Suggesting any pickup might take some time, demand for services fell last month and firms cut headcount for a seventh consecutive month. The new business index fell from 49.8 to 48.1.
Still, optimism about the coming year improved to levels not seen since before Europe felt the full brunt of the pandemic.
The composite future output index rose from 57.8 to 60.5, its highest since February.
Germany’s service sector barely grew last month, but strong manufacturing helped the private sector in Europe’s largest economy to remain on track for a solid recovery in the third quarter, a survey showed yesterday.
IHS Markit’s final services PMI fell from 52.5 in the previous month to 50.6.
The final composite PMI covering both the services and manufacturing sectors rose from 54.4 the previous month to 54.7. That was higher than the flash figure of 53.7.
IHS Markit economist Phil Smith said that COVID-19 infections in Germany had been rising to a smaller extent than in other European countries, so the impact on actual services activity had been smaller than in the likes of Spain and France.
Germany is doing also better than most of its eurozone peers in terms of shielding the labor market from the brunt of the pandemic, as there was some hiring across the service sector and a slowdown in factory job cuts, he added.
