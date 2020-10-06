DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said revenue last month rose about 14 percent month-on-month to NT$5.54 billion (US$190.9 million), the highest level since May, as customers stockpiled chips before the end of the third quarter, which led to a low-teens percentage growth in shipments.
Nanya Technology declined to comment on whether the increase was due to rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
The company stopped shipping chips to Huawei on Sept. 15, when the US’ export ban took effect, and applied to the US government to resume shipments, it said.
Chip prices were relatively flat last month compared with the previous month, it added.
During the three-month period to last month, revenue shrank 0.7 percent to NT$15.33 billion, compared with NT$16.49 billion in the second quarter.
The company had expected that a seasonal uptick in demand for smartphones, TVs and game consoles would buoy prices and shipments of memory chips last quarter.
On an annual basis, revenue increased 3.58 percent from NT$14.8 billion in the third quarter last year.
The company is scheduled to provide detailed third-quarter financial results and its fourth-quarter business outlook in an online conference on Monday next week.
The company has said an appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar would erode its gross margin.
The NT dollar last quarter rose 1.8 percent to NT$29.126 against the US dollar.
Separately, memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) said that revenue last month rose to the highest level in 25 months at NT$3.2 billion as rising demand helped stabilize chip prices, compared with NT$2.68 billion in August and NT$2.1 billion a year earlier.
“Memorychip prices have recently bounced back on the spot market. Customer demand also increased,” Adata said in a statement.
Third-quarter revenue expanded 15.69 percent quarter-on-quarter and 32.78 percent year-on-year to NT$8.6 billion, the highest in eight quarters, the company said.
The company expects prices to stabilize this quarter on the back of rising demand for chips used in 5G smartphones and new game consoles.
