Ex-Chinese envoy worked on content policy for TikTok

Bloomberg





A former Chinese diplomat decided what content should be allowed on TikTok, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing two people close to the short-video app company.

Cai Zheng (蔡崢) ran ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) global content policy team in Beijing until early this year.

He had previously worked at the Chinese embassy in Tehran, the newspaper said, citing a deleted LinkedIn profile.

Cai joined ByteDance in 2018 and wrote guidelines for what videos were acceptable on TikTok and other apps, including Helo and Vigo Video.

TikTok told the newspaper that Cai was not involved in developing policies, adding that he worked on regional and local teams on localization of early content policies.

ByteDance told the newspaper that it was “not a consideration in hiring Zheng that his previous role was in the public sector, and there were no conversations with the government in the hiring process.”

Cai transferred from the content policy role in January, and his role has not been filled, ByteDance said, adding that he had decided to move to its gaming team.