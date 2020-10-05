CPC and Formosa lower gasoline and diesel prices

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced they would lower the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective today, after CPC kept gasoline prices unchanged last week.

CPC said it would lower prices by NT$0.2 per liter, meaning that 98-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$25.5, 95-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$23.5, 92-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$22.0 and premium diesel would be NT$19.3.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased 1.81 percent last week from a week earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic remained serious, while news that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the disease triggered a market panic, resulting in a drop in international oil prices, it said.

Formosa Petrochemical said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would drop by NT$0.2 per liter to NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$19.1 per liter.

In other news, CPC on Friday hiked this month’s wholesale prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), but left prices unchanged for liquefied natural gas.

The prices of LPG products such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane/butane mixes, went up by NT$0.4 per kilogram, while automotive LPG prices went up NT$1.7 per cubic meter, it said.

The price of a 20kg gas cylinder — most commonly used by families, restaurants and food stands — is NT$8 higher than last month, it said.