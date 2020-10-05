State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced they would lower the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective today, after CPC kept gasoline prices unchanged last week.
CPC said it would lower prices by NT$0.2 per liter, meaning that 98-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$25.5, 95-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$23.5, 92-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$22.0 and premium diesel would be NT$19.3.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased 1.81 percent last week from a week earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic remained serious, while news that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the disease triggered a market panic, resulting in a drop in international oil prices, it said.
Formosa Petrochemical said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would drop by NT$0.2 per liter to NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$19.1 per liter.
In other news, CPC on Friday hiked this month’s wholesale prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), but left prices unchanged for liquefied natural gas.
The prices of LPG products such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane/butane mixes, went up by NT$0.4 per kilogram, while automotive LPG prices went up NT$1.7 per cubic meter, it said.
The price of a 20kg gas cylinder — most commonly used by families, restaurants and food stands — is NT$8 higher than last month, it said.
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming