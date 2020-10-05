Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, gave out more than NT$6 billion (US$206 million) in annual bonuses to employees at the end of last month, company sources said on Saturday.
The NT$6.35 billion in annual bonuses were issued on Wednesday, almost one quarter ahead of schedule, the source said, adding that in the past, Hon Hai issued its annual bonuses before Christmas.
On average, each employee received a bonus equivalent to four or five months of salary, they said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The latest bonus plan was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting in June.
Hon Hai’s employees also received NT$3,000 as a special Mid-Autumn Festival bonus at the end of last month, the sources added.
The large annual bonus payment was made possible by the firm’s healthy bottom line, analysts said.
Earlier this year, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said that the iPhone assembler would see its momentum accelerate in the second half of this year from the first half, on the back of efforts to develop servers, electronic components, semiconductors and automotive electronics.
Foreign brokerages also expect Hon Hai to benefit from this month’s launch of the next-generation iPhones.
Some analysts have forecast that Hon Hai would generate more than NT$1.75 trillion in consolidated sales for the October-to-December quarter, up about 50 percent from the previous quarter.
The company is also forecast to make almost NT$44 billion in net profit in the fourth quarter, or earning per share of NT$3.1, up from NT$30 billion, or earning per share of NT$2.1, anticipated for the third quarter, analysts said.
Hon Hai’s operating margin could rise to almost 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 2.4 percent forecast for the third quarter, while gross margin is expected to rise to 6.5 percent from an anticipated 6 percent, analysts said.
Meanwhile, several foreign brokerages have expressed optimism about a strategic alliance announced last week by Hon Hai and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) to develop solutions for digital healthcare and electric vehicles.
The alliance shows Hon Hai’s ambition to transform itself from a pure contract electronics manufacturer into a firm able to integrate its hardware and software strength to provide comprehensive digital solutions such as 5G, automotive electronics and healthcare applications, a European brokerage said in a research note.
Hon Hai would benefit by taking advantage of Yageo’s achievements in passive components development to boost its global competitive edge and lower its dependence on the so-called “red supply chain,” a reference to Chinese suppliers, the brokerage said.
Yageo ranks as the world’s third-largest multi-layer ceramic capacitors supplier after several aggressive acquisitions.
Hon Hai shares closed up 0.52 percent at NT$77.4 on Wednesday last week on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which was closed from Thursday through yesterday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming