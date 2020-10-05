Hon Hai paid NT$6bn in bonuses last month

BRIGHT FUTURE: With the launch of next-generation iPhones this month, analysts have predicted Hon Hai can generate NT$1.75 trillion in the fourth quarter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, gave out more than NT$6 billion (US$206 million) in annual bonuses to employees at the end of last month, company sources said on Saturday.

The NT$6.35 billion in annual bonuses were issued on Wednesday, almost one quarter ahead of schedule, the source said, adding that in the past, Hon Hai issued its annual bonuses before Christmas.

On average, each employee received a bonus equivalent to four or five months of salary, they said.

The latest bonus plan was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting in June.

Hon Hai’s employees also received NT$3,000 as a special Mid-Autumn Festival bonus at the end of last month, the sources added.

The large annual bonus payment was made possible by the firm’s healthy bottom line, analysts said.

Earlier this year, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said that the iPhone assembler would see its momentum accelerate in the second half of this year from the first half, on the back of efforts to develop servers, electronic components, semiconductors and automotive electronics.

Foreign brokerages also expect Hon Hai to benefit from this month’s launch of the next-generation iPhones.

Some analysts have forecast that Hon Hai would generate more than NT$1.75 trillion in consolidated sales for the October-to-December quarter, up about 50 percent from the previous quarter.

The company is also forecast to make almost NT$44 billion in net profit in the fourth quarter, or earning per share of NT$3.1, up from NT$30 billion, or earning per share of NT$2.1, anticipated for the third quarter, analysts said.

Hon Hai’s operating margin could rise to almost 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 2.4 percent forecast for the third quarter, while gross margin is expected to rise to 6.5 percent from an anticipated 6 percent, analysts said.

Meanwhile, several foreign brokerages have expressed optimism about a strategic alliance announced last week by Hon Hai and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) to develop solutions for digital healthcare and electric vehicles.

The alliance shows Hon Hai’s ambition to transform itself from a pure contract electronics manufacturer into a firm able to integrate its hardware and software strength to provide comprehensive digital solutions such as 5G, automotive electronics and healthcare applications, a European brokerage said in a research note.

Hon Hai would benefit by taking advantage of Yageo’s achievements in passive components development to boost its global competitive edge and lower its dependence on the so-called “red supply chain,” a reference to Chinese suppliers, the brokerage said.

Yageo ranks as the world’s third-largest multi-layer ceramic capacitors supplier after several aggressive acquisitions.

Hon Hai shares closed up 0.52 percent at NT$77.4 on Wednesday last week on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which was closed from Thursday through yesterday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.