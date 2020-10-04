Oil fell in New York and the global benchmark Brent plummeted to the lowest level since June after US President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis combined with labor market weakness heightened concerns over an economic recovery.
US crude futures declined 4.3 percent and Brent slid below US$40 a barrel in volatile trading on Friday.
A top WHO official said the outbreak in the White House constitutes a disease cluster and needs to be taken seriously.
While Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, the diagnosis adds another degree of uncertainty to a market reeling from a resurgence of the global pandemic from New York to London.
US job gains slowed last month and many Americans quit looking for work, further underscoring the shaky state of the economy.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that negotiations on a new stimulus with the White House would press ahead.
Still, both sides are far apart on the amount of aid.
“President Trump’s diagnosis goes right to the idea that COVID-19 is back on the march,” Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said. “It’s going to cause folks to hunker down again and be very circumspect about traveling. That’s a huge negative for petroleum demand.”
Crude is off to a rocky start this month following a decline last month. Demand has been struggling to recover at a time when OPEC and its allies are sending supply onto the market. Russia last month raised its crude and condensate production, while Saudi Arabia’s oil exports jumped to a four-month high.
West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery on Friday fell 4.3 percent to US$37.01 a barrel. The contract is down 8 percent for the week.
Brent crude for November delivery on Friday lost 4 percent to settle at US$39.27 a barrel, down 7.4 percent for the week.
Governments around the world are struggling to control the spread of the virus.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would not hesitate to impose new restrictions as governments across Europe tighten measures.
“It’s an ugly situation,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “Trump testing positive for the virus is a slap in the face for all the people who thought that the COVID situation was going to be a thing of the past.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
