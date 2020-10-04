Gold erased a decline after US President Donald Trump early on Friday announced that he and first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, roiling global assets and lifting the US dollar.
Trump tweeted that he and the first lady would “begin our quarantine process,” shortly after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had fallen ill with COVID-19.
Bullion has rallied to a record this year as vast amounts of stimulus were pumped into economies to curb the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. While prices stumbled last month amid a stronger US dollar, the precious metal is still supported by low interest rates, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, and the heightened uncertainty heading into the US elections.
Spot gold on Friday fell 0.3 percent to settle US$1,899 an ounce, up 2 percent for the week.
Silver for immediate delivery fell 0.2 percent to settle at US$23.73 an ounce, up 3.7 percent weekly.
PALM OIL
In other commodity news, Malaysia’s palm oil planters condemned a US block on imports of FGV Holdings Bhd products, saying that the move would affect more than 32,000 farmers.
The National Association of Smallholders Malaysia called the ban a “reckless act” and said it would worsen the commodity’s reputation, as it is also facing anti-palm oil campaigns in Europe.
The group said that the US Customs and Border Protection’s accusation that FGV uses forced labor is unfounded, as most workers operate their own farms.
The Customs order is the result of a year-long investigation that revealed labor abuses, deception, restriction of movement, isolation, intimidation, and physical and sexual violence, according to a statement.
The import ban is another blow to the palm oil industry, which is struggling with a drop in demand for cooking oil as the pandemic keeps restaurants shut.
In Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, plantations grapple with a worker shortage as the country has restricted travel, even resorting to prisoners for help.
FGV, one of the world’s top producers of the edible oil, has been in talks with US authorities since August last year and has taken steps to uphold labor standards, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Another major producer, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, said that it is concerned about also being hit by action from the US, as a non-governmental organization had filed a petition of concern over forced and child labor on its plantations.
Additional reporting by staff writer
