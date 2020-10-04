The safe-haven yen and the US dollar rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, rattling investors just a month before the US presidential election.
Data showing US non-farm payrolls rising less than expected last month, but with a drop in the unemployment rate, had little impact on currencies, as markets were more focused on Trump’s health.
Trump, who had played down the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic for months, early on Friday said that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.
The news sparked a sell-off in European stocks, before they pared some of their losses, and on Wall Street.
The yen made its sharpest gain in more than a month to reach a one-week high of ￥104.95 per US dollar and rose about 0.3 percent on the day to ￥105.27 to the dollar.
Implied volatility gauges for the yen rose to a four-week high of 7.6 vols over the next month, signaling more choppy trading ahead.
“Trump’s positive COVID test is negative for risk sentiment, because there is tremendous uncertainty,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding that the 74-year-old president’s health could worsen because of his age, or he could get sympathy votes.
“But until we get clarity, the safe havens will continue to surge,” he added.
Currencies seen as riskier bets fell across the board, with a fall in oil prices also pressuring the commodities-exposed Russian ruble, South African rand and Australian dollar.
Data showing slowing US employment had marginal foreign exchange impact, but it underscored the challenges the economy faced as it tries to emerge out of the recession.
In the last monthly employment report before the Nov. 3 presidential election, the US Department of Labor on Friday said that non-farm payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs last month after advancing 1.489 million in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 850,000 jobs were created last month.
“The participation rate fell to 61.4 percent, suggesting that workers are giving up on the job search and are leaving the labor force,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
The US dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies to 93.81, but remains down 0.8 percent for the week — its biggest weekly drop since late August.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to US$1.1716.
Markets in Taiwan were closed on Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
On Wednesday, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.025 to close at NT$29.126, rising 0.5 percent from Friday last week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
