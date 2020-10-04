European equities on Friday erased earlier losses caused by concerns over US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 and eked out a small gain.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent, paring a drop of as much as 1.2 percent and ending the week with a 2 percent advance.
While retail, technology and automaker stocks led the declines, construction and media shares advanced.
Trump early on Friday announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had fallen ill with the illness.
The news fueled concerns among market players about the outcome of the US election and Trump’s ability to campaign and govern.
Trump’s symptoms are said to be “mild,” according to several press reports.
“I do not think that President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is a game-changer,” Eaton Vance Corp director of global equity Chris Dyer said. “Following the significant outperformance of US equities that has persisted for more than a decade, I would encourage investors to diversify or rebalance toward non-US equities.”
Such stocks are more geared to a global recovery, would be less impacted by the fallout from a rise in the US government debt relative to GDP and trade at discounts to US equities, he added.
The rising odds of former US vice president Joe Biden’s victory in the US election bode well for European and emerging-market equities, Berenberg Bank’s Ulrich Urbahn said.
European stocks have underperformed the US since the March rebound.
Market players are also intently watching stimulus negotiations.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that negotiations on a new package with the White House would press ahead and Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis might change the tenor of the talks by emphasizing the seriousness of the pandemic.
Among the biggest equity gainers, the focus was on the news that Spanish engineering company ACS SA is holding talks to sell its industrial division to French toll-road operator Vinci SA for about 5.2 billion euros (US$6.1 billion). Both stocks surged, with ACS jumping 26 percent and Vinci adding 4.4 percent.
While the pandemic continues to weigh on merger and acquisition (M&A) activity — the value of announced deals involving a European company fell 11 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to US$266 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg — there have been signs of a pickup in the region.
European deal volumes in the three months ended on Wednesday, which includes the typically quiet summer period, were up 63 percent on the second quarter.
Investors also continued watching the developments around Brexit. The FTSE 100 index added 0.4 percent and the FTSE 250 closed little changed as the pound climbed on optimism over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to holds talks yesterday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt to unlock a deal.
