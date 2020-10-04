Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls following blackout

AFP, HONG KONG





Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as they reopened after being shut down all the previous day by a technical fault, before closing in the red. Markets across Asia were mixed in holiday-thinned trade with investors keeping an eye on stimulus talks in Washington.

After last month’s sell-off, Wall Street got the new quarter off to a positive start as technology firms appeared to rediscover their mojo.

However, news that several big-name firms, including Walt Disney Co, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc, had cut tens of thousands of posts, and that Americans’ personal income had dived, fueled concerns about the outlook for the consumer-driven US economy.

The bigger-than-feared fall in income came as expectations dwindled that US lawmakers would have time to pass a new stimulus package before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“The data highlights the imperative of a new fiscal support package if consumption is not to derail the economic recovery in the fourth quarter,” National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill said. “Yet overnight we have no sign of progress towards reconciliation between the Democrats and the White House, even though both sides continue to express optimism on the ability to reach a compromise.”

Democrats pushed their latest US$2.2 trillion proposal through the US House of Representatives, where they hold a majority, but without any opposition support, there is no chance it would be agreed by the Republican-dominated US Senate.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin held a series of talks Thursday to find a way through the deadlock, but when asked whether a chance still remained for an agreement, Pelosi replied: “I don’t know.”

“I can’t tell how much of this is genuine effort to pass a bill and how much is position-taking prior to the election,” Georgetown University’s governmental affairs institute senior fellow Josh Huder said.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.4 percent on Friday, falling 2.9 percent for the week.

Manila’s PSEi on Friday added 0.9 percent to close at 5,999.40 points, carrying its weekly gain to 2.8 percent.

The Bursa Malaysia KLCI on Friday rose 0.2 percent to 1,500.30, but was down 0.6 percent for the week.

India’s SENSEX on Friday added 1.7 percent 38,697.05, up 3.5 percent for the week.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, Seoul and Taipei were all closed for holidays.

On Wednesday, this week’s last trading day in Taipei, the TAIEX rose 0.4 percent to 12,515.61 points, up 2.3 percent from Friday last week.

Tokyo edged up 0.2 percent by lunch on Friday as investors returned to their stations following Thursday’s blackout, which Tokyo Stock Exchange said was down to a hardware failure.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 ended the day down 0.7 percent at 23,029.90, down 0.8 percent weekly.

Officials said there was no indication of a cyberattack and the problem had been traced to a memory breakdown that failed to trigger a switch to a backup system.

Fixing it would have required a system restart that “would have created confusion among investors and market participants,” exchange president Koichiro Miyahara told a news conference on Thursday.

“After discussing with market participants, we decided to stop the market for the whole day,” he said.

Additional reporting by staff writer