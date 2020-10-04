US stocks closed lower on Friday as news that US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming US presidential election.
Tech shares weighed heaviest on the indices, but the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average’s losses were mitigated by gains in economically sensitive cyclical stocks.
Trump early on Friday tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and would be placed under quarantine, compounding the unknowns for an already volatile market.
However, stocks pared losses after the White House provided assurances that Trump, while experiencing mild symptoms, is not incapacitated.
“This injects further uncertainty into the outcome of the election,” said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro LLC in Washington. “My read is that markets have demonstrated an aversion of late especially to uncertainty, not so much to one or the other candidate winning.”
Equities also got a brief boost after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that an agreement to provide another US$25 billion in government assistance to the airline industry was “imminent.”
“Markets are also paying attention to the likelihood that another stimulus package will pass soon,” Perli added. “If that happens it could offset at least in part the uncertainty generated by the COVID news.”
House Democrats on Thursday passed a US$2.2 trillion fiscal aid package, but the bill is unlikely to be approved in the Republican-controlled US Senate.
Partisan wrangling over the size and details of a new round of stimulus have stalled, more than two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.
Data released on Friday showed that the recovery of the labor market could be losing steam. The US economy added 661,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected and the slowest increase since the recovery began in May.
Payrolls remain a long way from regaining the 22 million jobs lost since the initial shutdown, and the ranks of the permanently unemployed are swelling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 134.09 points, or 0.48 percent, to 27,682.81, the S&P 500 lost 32.36 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,348.44 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 251.49 points, or 2.22 percent, to 11,075.02.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, tech suffered the biggest loss, while real estate and utilities had the largest percentage gains.
Despite the sell-off, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite both gained 1.5 percent on the week, while the Dow ended the session 1.9 percent higher than last Friday’s close.
In a reversal from the past few sessions, market leaders Apple Inc Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp were on Friday the heaviest drags on the S&P and the NASDAQ.
Commercial air carriers rose on news off a possible new round of government aid, with the S&P 1500 Airline index rising 2.3 percent.
Tesla Inc shares plunged 7.4 percent after the electric-vehicle maker’s third-quarter vehicle deliveries, while reaching a new record, underwhelmed investors.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 56 new highs and 34 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.30 billion shares, compared with the 9.93 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and