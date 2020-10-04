Wall St falls as Trump battles virus

UNCHARTED TERRITORY: The US president’s COVID-19 diagnosis has injected further uncertainty into the election outcome, which hurts the market, a policy researcher said

Reuters, NEW YORK





US stocks closed lower on Friday as news that US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming US presidential election.

Tech shares weighed heaviest on the indices, but the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average’s losses were mitigated by gains in economically sensitive cyclical stocks.

Trump early on Friday tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and would be placed under quarantine, compounding the unknowns for an already volatile market.

However, stocks pared losses after the White House provided assurances that Trump, while experiencing mild symptoms, is not incapacitated.

“This injects further uncertainty into the outcome of the election,” said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro LLC in Washington. “My read is that markets have demonstrated an aversion of late especially to uncertainty, not so much to one or the other candidate winning.”

Equities also got a brief boost after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that an agreement to provide another US$25 billion in government assistance to the airline industry was “imminent.”

“Markets are also paying attention to the likelihood that another stimulus package will pass soon,” Perli added. “If that happens it could offset at least in part the uncertainty generated by the COVID news.”

House Democrats on Thursday passed a US$2.2 trillion fiscal aid package, but the bill is unlikely to be approved in the Republican-controlled US Senate.

Partisan wrangling over the size and details of a new round of stimulus have stalled, more than two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans.

Data released on Friday showed that the recovery of the labor market could be losing steam. The US economy added 661,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected and the slowest increase since the recovery began in May.

Payrolls remain a long way from regaining the 22 million jobs lost since the initial shutdown, and the ranks of the permanently unemployed are swelling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 134.09 points, or 0.48 percent, to 27,682.81, the S&P 500 lost 32.36 points, or 0.96 percent, to 3,348.44 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 251.49 points, or 2.22 percent, to 11,075.02.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, tech suffered the biggest loss, while real estate and utilities had the largest percentage gains.

Despite the sell-off, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite both gained 1.5 percent on the week, while the Dow ended the session 1.9 percent higher than last Friday’s close.

In a reversal from the past few sessions, market leaders Apple Inc Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp were on Friday the heaviest drags on the S&P and the NASDAQ.

Commercial air carriers rose on news off a possible new round of government aid, with the S&P 1500 Airline index rising 2.3 percent.

Tesla Inc shares plunged 7.4 percent after the electric-vehicle maker’s third-quarter vehicle deliveries, while reaching a new record, underwhelmed investors.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 56 new highs and 34 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 9.30 billion shares, compared with the 9.93 billion average over the past 20 trading days.