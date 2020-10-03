JAPAN
Unemployment rate rises
The unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as more people started to re-enter the labor market in search of work amid increasing economic activity. The jobless rate rose to 3 percent from 2.9 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said yesterday, the highest since May 2017. The overall result matched the median forecast from analysts. Despite a second monthly uptick in the unemployment rate, Japan has suffered far fewer job losses than other major economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The jobless data showed that more than 500,000 positions have been lost in the manufacturing sector since the previous year and more than 250,000 at hotels and restaurants. “Unemployment has stayed low largely thanks to government’s big spending to protect jobs,” BNP Paribas SA economist Azusa Kato said. “Companies are trying to keep jobs, but they aren’t confident enough to hire more.”
UNITED STATES
Judge halts visa order
A federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to the enforcement of a White House order that would block visas for skilled workers, such as engineers sought by technology firms. Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among tech industry titans and organizations that signed on to a court filing saying that President Donald Trump’s move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the country. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction, ordering an immediate hold on a series of visa restrictions including H-1B visas relied on by tech giants for hard-to-get talent. The judge said that Trump exceeded his authority in an executive order halting issuance of non-immigrant work visas, according to TechNet, another of the groups behind the lawsuit.
TELECOMS
French auction finishes
France’s mobile operators paid the state nearly 2.8 billion euros (US$3.28 billion) for the first block of 5G radio frequencies auctioned off this week, with former state monopoly Orange winning the biggest share, the ARCEP telecoms regulator said on Thursday. The agency put 11 unused frequency blocks on sale, with the aim of making the ultrafast technology available in some French cities by the end of this year. ARCEP said that the country’s four operators — Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free — paid a combined 2.786 billion euros for the radio frequencies that will now be reserved for 5G services. Orange won an additional 90 megahertz (MHz) and SFR obtained 80MHz, while Bouygues and Free got 70MHz each.
TRADE
EU to discuss China
EU leaders are to hold a special summit next month to discuss Europe’s complicated relations with China, an official document showed on Thursday. The leaders are to meet in Berlin on Nov. 16 without China, according to the updated program of the European Council, which organizes summits. The announcement comes as the EU struggles to unite behind a more assertive stance toward Beijing, with increasing worries over human rights and unfair trade. The 27 leaders underlined “serious concerns” about rights abuses in Hong Kong and against minorities, conclusions from the talks said. They also urged China to meet its pledges on curbing subsidies to its companies, as well as stressed the need for to “rebalance the economic relationship.”
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and