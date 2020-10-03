World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Unemployment rate rises

The unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as more people started to re-enter the labor market in search of work amid increasing economic activity. The jobless rate rose to 3 percent from 2.9 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said yesterday, the highest since May 2017. The overall result matched the median forecast from analysts. Despite a second monthly uptick in the unemployment rate, Japan has suffered far fewer job losses than other major economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The jobless data showed that more than 500,000 positions have been lost in the manufacturing sector since the previous year and more than 250,000 at hotels and restaurants. “Unemployment has stayed low largely thanks to government’s big spending to protect jobs,” BNP Paribas SA economist Azusa Kato said. “Companies are trying to keep jobs, but they aren’t confident enough to hire more.”

UNITED STATES

Judge halts visa order

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to the enforcement of a White House order that would block visas for skilled workers, such as engineers sought by technology firms. Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among tech industry titans and organizations that signed on to a court filing saying that President Donald Trump’s move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the country. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction, ordering an immediate hold on a series of visa restrictions including H-1B visas relied on by tech giants for hard-to-get talent. The judge said that Trump exceeded his authority in an executive order halting issuance of non-immigrant work visas, according to TechNet, another of the groups behind the lawsuit.

TELECOMS

French auction finishes

France’s mobile operators paid the state nearly 2.8 billion euros (US$3.28 billion) for the first block of 5G radio frequencies auctioned off this week, with former state monopoly Orange winning the biggest share, the ARCEP telecoms regulator said on Thursday. The agency put 11 unused frequency blocks on sale, with the aim of making the ultrafast technology available in some French cities by the end of this year. ARCEP said that the country’s four operators — Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free — paid a combined 2.786 billion euros for the radio frequencies that will now be reserved for 5G services. Orange won an additional 90 megahertz (MHz) and SFR obtained 80MHz, while Bouygues and Free got 70MHz each.

TRADE

EU to discuss China

EU leaders are to hold a special summit next month to discuss Europe’s complicated relations with China, an official document showed on Thursday. The leaders are to meet in Berlin on Nov. 16 without China, according to the updated program of the European Council, which organizes summits. The announcement comes as the EU struggles to unite behind a more assertive stance toward Beijing, with increasing worries over human rights and unfair trade. The 27 leaders underlined “serious concerns” about rights abuses in Hong Kong and against minorities, conclusions from the talks said. They also urged China to meet its pledges on curbing subsidies to its companies, as well as stressed the need for to “rebalance the economic relationship.”