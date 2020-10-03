Virus Outbreak: Amazon.com says almost 20,000 workers had virus

Bloomberg





Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said that almost 20,000 of its employees in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 in a little over six months, a disclosure that follows criticism from some lawmakers and employees that the world’s largest online retailer was too secretive about outbreaks within its ranks.

The retailer said in a blog post that 19,816 workers tested positive for the respiratory disease, or were presumed positive, out of 1.372 million US frontline employees who worked for the company from March 1 to Sept. 19, an infection rate of 1.44 percent.

The company said that if its employees contracted the virus at a rate equal to that of the general population, Amazon would have seen 33,952 cases.

Amazon personnel work inside a company facility in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Dec. 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

Amazon divulged the information to highlight how its investments in testing, cleaning and other protective measures are working, yet the disclosure was met with renewed concerns about worker safety.

“This is a huge number for a company that has been downplaying how many of their employees have gotten sick,” former US Occupational Safety and Health Administration chief of staff Deborah Berkowitz said.

Amazon has dealt with outbreaks at facilities in Europe and the US.

Company data published alongside the blog post show that Amazon’s case rate was lower than the overall rate in most US states where the company operates.

One exception is Minnesota, where an Amazon warehouse outside Minneapolis dealt with an outbreak among employees in which the infection rate exceeded the prevailing rate in the community, Bloomberg News reported in June.

INFECTION RATE

Amazon competitor Walmart Inc declined to give specific numbers, but said that it believes its “associates’ rate of infection tracks, or is below, the current rate of infection of the general public nationwide.”

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant has 2.2 million employees around the world, with about 1.5 million in the US.

In the first months of the pandemic, Amazon scrambled to adjust its operations and accommodate social distancing at its hundreds of warehouses, which kept operating through state-mandated closures in March and April.

At the same time, the company repeatedly declined to detail the scope of the sicknesses within its ranks, with a top logistics executive calling the figure “not a particularly useful number.”

That silence irked employees — some of whom said that they were being kept in the dark about the severity of outbreaks — and lawmakers, who were seeking to identify virus hotspots.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in May led a coalition of her peers asking Amazon to make public data on infections among its workers and employees of Whole Foods, a subsidiary.