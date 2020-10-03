OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎) on Monday licensed Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Delos Advisors Ltd to develop its three experimental cancer drugs OBI-833, OBI-888 and OBI-999 in China after the company’s board of directors approved the partnership.
Given considerable changes in China’s medical regulations in the past few years, OBI is to advance the drugs’ development by leveraging healthcare-focused Delos Advisors’ experience investing in pharmaceutical firms and familiarity with Chinese regulations, OBI chief financial officer Frank Chen (陳志全) told a news conference.
OBI needs external resources to help it pursue business opportunities in China, as it focuses on ongoing clinical trials of its cancer drugs in Taiwan and the US, OBI chairman Michael Chang (張念慈) said.
“We intend to advance some drugs’ development in some markets without using our own resources,” Chang said. “Partnering with a reliable company can help achieve this goal.”
Delos Advisors plans to set up a new unit in China to conduct trials on OBI’s experimental drugs, OBI said, adding that the unit is expected to develop into a leading cancer immunotherapy firm.
The two sides are still working on the terms of their partnership, it said.
OBI has eight or nine experimental drugs following three years of efforts and plans to focus on four of them due to its limited resources, Chang said.
That includes breast cancer vaccine OBI-222, humanized monoclonal antibody OBI-888, small-molecule compound drug OBI-999 and small-molecule prodrug OBI-3424, he said.
Meanwhile, OBI plans to acquire a 67 percent stake in active pharmaceutical ingredients supplier Amaran Biotechnology Inc (潤雅) to integrate resources, improve manufacturing, enhance quality and boost market competitiveness, Chen said.
OBI plans to issue 10.693 million new shares to exchange for Amaran’s 53.466 million shares, he said.
