MINING
US to boost rare earths
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic production of rare earth minerals that are vital to many critical manufacturing sectors, reducing dependence on China. The order, which declares a national emergency in the mining industry, directs the Department of the Interior to explore using the Defense Production Act to hasten the development of mines. The administration has previously used the law to accelerate production of medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTRALIA
A$1.5bn stimulus planned
The government plans to spend A$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) to revitalize manufacturing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as it pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses would be eligible for grants of between A$100,000 and A$1 million, he said. The nation has the potential and room to expand manufacturing, Morrison said. Last year, manufacturing accounted for 5 percent of GDP, versus about 25 percent in 1960.
BANKING
Fed extends buyback ban
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday extended a ban on share buybacks by US banks into the fourth quarter, aiming to ensure they have sufficient capital to weather the COVID-19 downturn. “For the fourth quarter of this year, large banks — those with more than US$100 billion in total assets — will be prohibited from making share repurchases,” the Fed said in a statement. “Additionally, dividend payments will be capped and tied to a formula based on recent income.”
HOUSING
Prices ease for fifth month
Australian home prices eased for a fifth straight month last month, weighed down by the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, although the other six capital cities enjoyed an upturn in values and listings. Data from property consultant CoreLogic yesterday showed that home prices across the nation slipped 0.1 percent from a 0.4 percent decline in August. The pace of monthly declines has been slowing as COVID-19-driven mobility restrictions have lifted across much of the country. Prices were up 4.8 percent year-on-year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bayer to slash costs
Bayer AG said late on Wednesday that it would have to slash costs as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on farm commodities extends into next year, further undermining the rationale for its US$63 billion purchase of Monsanto Co. The agriculture and pharma giant, already reeling from a legal battle over its Roundup herbicide, said that it would cut 1.5 billion euros (US$1.76 billion) of annual costs, and might also eliminate jobs and sell businesses.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla cuts Model 3 prices
US electric automaker Tesla Inc yesterday cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8 percent to 249,900 yuan (US$36,803), once Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles are taken into account, its China Web site said. Previously, the starting price for Model 3 sedans made in the Shanghai factory was 271,550 yuan, after state purchase subsidies. Sources said the standard range Model 3 sedans would now come with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese cells it used previously.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred