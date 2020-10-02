World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MINING

US to boost rare earths

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic production of rare earth minerals that are vital to many critical manufacturing sectors, reducing dependence on China. The order, which declares a national emergency in the mining industry, directs the Department of the Interior to explore using the Defense Production Act to hasten the development of mines. The administration has previously used the law to accelerate production of medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTRALIA

A$1.5bn stimulus planned

The government plans to spend A$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) to revitalize manufacturing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as it pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses would be eligible for grants of between A$100,000 and A$1 million, he said. The nation has the potential and room to expand manufacturing, Morrison said. Last year, manufacturing accounted for 5 percent of GDP, versus about 25 percent in 1960.

BANKING

Fed extends buyback ban

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday extended a ban on share buybacks by US banks into the fourth quarter, aiming to ensure they have sufficient capital to weather the COVID-19 downturn. “For the fourth quarter of this year, large banks — those with more than US$100 billion in total assets — will be prohibited from making share repurchases,” the Fed said in a statement. “Additionally, dividend payments will be capped and tied to a formula based on recent income.”

HOUSING

Prices ease for fifth month

Australian home prices eased for a fifth straight month last month, weighed down by the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, although the other six capital cities enjoyed an upturn in values and listings. Data from property consultant CoreLogic yesterday showed that home prices across the nation slipped 0.1 percent from a 0.4 percent decline in August. The pace of monthly declines has been slowing as COVID-19-driven mobility restrictions have lifted across much of the country. Prices were up 4.8 percent year-on-year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer to slash costs

Bayer AG said late on Wednesday that it would have to slash costs as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on farm commodities extends into next year, further undermining the rationale for its US$63 billion purchase of Monsanto Co. The agriculture and pharma giant, already reeling from a legal battle over its Roundup herbicide, said that it would cut 1.5 billion euros (US$1.76 billion) of annual costs, and might also eliminate jobs and sell businesses.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla cuts Model 3 prices

US electric automaker Tesla Inc yesterday cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8 percent to 249,900 yuan (US$36,803), once Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles are taken into account, its China Web site said. Previously, the starting price for Model 3 sedans made in the Shanghai factory was 271,550 yuan, after state purchase subsidies. Sources said the standard range Model 3 sedans would now come with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese cells it used previously.