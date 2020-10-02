Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC yesterday said that it plans to raise ￡2 billion (US$2.6 billion) from shareholders, ￡1 billion from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after COVID-19.
The British aero-engine group is planning to go ahead with the planned equity raise without the participation of sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore’s GIC Pte, the Financial Times reported.
Sky News first reported that the company had called off talks with sovereign funds in Kuwait and Singapore following opposition from existing shareholders.
Photo: Reuters
The pandemic has battered Rolls-Royce’s finances as airlines pay the company according to how many hours its engines fly in wide-body jets. Worries that a recovery in travel would take years have pushed its share price down by 80 percent this year.
Rolls-Royce said that the 10 for 3 heavily discounted rights issue was fully underwritten at ￡0.32 per share, a 41 percent discount to the closing price of ￡1.30 per share on Wednesday.
The company said in May that it would cut 9,000 jobs as a result of the pandemic and its finances have been the subject of media speculation since.
“The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment,” Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said in a statement.
The company, a key supplier to the government on military programs, said that the UK government through UK Export Finance has also said that it was ready to support an extension of its 80 percent guarantee of Rolls-Royce’s existing ￡2 billion five-year term loan.
It would support a loan amount increase of up to ￡1 billion.
That is on top of commitments for a new two-year loan facility of ￡1 billion, the company said.
