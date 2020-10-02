Asia’s factories showed more fitful progress last month, with India seeing a jump in sentiment, and Japan making a slow and steady recovery, manufacturing gauges showed.
Japan’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 47.7, its highest since February, from 47.2, while Vietnam improved to the best in more than a year, according to IHS Markit figures released yesterday.
India’s gauge jumped to 56.8, its highest in more than eight years, as it continues a rebound from a record-low of 27.4 in April.
Thailand and the Philippines also edged higher from the previous month.
Indonesia slumped below 50, the dividing line between contraction and expansion, as Jakarta reintroduced restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, hurting businesses.
Malaysia’s PMI retreated and remained in contraction.
Conditions across Southeast Asia’s manufacturing sectors “remained challenging at the end of the third quarter,” IHS Market economist Lewis Cooper said in a statement. “With virus cases rising in some countries and in other parts of the world, the downside risks from the reintroduction of stricter lockdown measures are concerning.”
Manufacturing PMIs for Taiwan and South Korea, which usually are reported on the same day as the others, are to be released on Monday next week.
South Korea separately showed brighter economic data, with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reporting that exports gained 7.7 percent last month from a year earlier with the help of two-and-a-half additional working days.
China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI, typically also released on the same day as the other Asia PMIs from Markit, is scheduled for release on Thursday next week.
A separate report yesterday showed that Japanese manufacturers’ sentiments improved for the first time in three years, according to a quarterly Bank of Japan survey.
The headline measure for the “tankan,” tracking sentiment among large manufacturers, stood at minus-27, an improvement of 7 points from the previous survey that came out in July.
The “tankan” measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.
That measure had declined for six straight quarters to an 11-year low, before yesterday’s report. Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers improved by 5 points to minus-12.
Despite some positive signs in the tankan, the numbers are still in the minus range, meaning pessimism is still rampant in Japan Inc and the world’s third-largest economy has a long way to go before it is on a solid growth track.
Additional reporting by AP
