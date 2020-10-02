Virus Outbreak: Two US carriers to start laying off thousands

PAYROLL SUPPORT? American Airlines and United, which are to cut 19,000 and 13,000 jobs respectively, vowed to reverse the layoffs if the government provides new assistance

American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are to start laying off thousands of employees as originally scheduled, spurning an appeal from US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin as he negotiates with Congress about extending payroll support for US carriers.

Both airlines vowed to reverse the layoffs if the government agrees to provide additional aid in the next few days, according to memos to workers issued late on Wednesday by the carriers.

American is laying off 19,000 and United about 13,000.

Rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O‘Hare International Airport in Chicago are pictured unoccupied on June 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AP

The decision to move ahead with job cuts ramps up the pressure on Mnuchin and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they haggle over a US$2.2 trillion economic relief bill backed by Democrats.

That includes US$25 billion in payroll aid for airlines, which are contending with an unprecedented collapse in travel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in a letter to employees. “It is not what you all deserve.”

Mnuchin earlier on Wednesday urged airlines to delay layoffs that were set to begin when a previous round of payroll aid of US$25 billion expired at the end of the day.

House leaders postponed a vote on the stimulus plan to give Pelosi more time to hammer out a compromise with Mnuchin.

United said that it had made clear to US President Donald Trump’s administration, congress and labor unions that it “can and will reverse the furlough process” if additional aid is extended.

However, the outcome is uncertain.

The layoffs add to job losses that already total 150,000 at the nation’s four largest carriers based on employees who have left voluntarily or taken temporary leave.

Airlines have already reduced executive pay, pared schedules and grounded planes as domestic demand languishes at about 30 percent of year-ago levels. International travel remains well below that.

Even with lower spending, the industry is losing billions of US dollars monthly as costs outpace revenue, and carriers have said they would be smaller for several years.

Parker said earlier on Wednesday that he was encouraged by the progress of negotiations and would be open to delaying the layoffs — but only if a political deal was on the verge of getting done.

“Certainly if there’s a clear and concrete path that says: ‘We’re not done yet, but will be soon,’ of course,” Parker said in an interview with CNN. “If it’s a situation where ‘We need much more time to work and it’s unclear whether we can get something done or not,’ that’s going to be much harder.”

Delta Air Lines Inc has said it would avoid most layoffs until at least next summer after 17,000 workers left voluntarily and 40,000 took unpaid leave.

It is still in talks with its pilots’ union about ways to reduce or eliminate about 2,000 layoffs.

Southwest Airlines Co has also said it would not lay off workers through the end of this year after 28 percent of its workforce agreed to leave permanently or temporarily.