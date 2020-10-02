American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are to start laying off thousands of employees as originally scheduled, spurning an appeal from US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin as he negotiates with Congress about extending payroll support for US carriers.
Both airlines vowed to reverse the layoffs if the government agrees to provide additional aid in the next few days, according to memos to workers issued late on Wednesday by the carriers.
American is laying off 19,000 and United about 13,000.
Photo: AP
The decision to move ahead with job cuts ramps up the pressure on Mnuchin and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they haggle over a US$2.2 trillion economic relief bill backed by Democrats.
That includes US$25 billion in payroll aid for airlines, which are contending with an unprecedented collapse in travel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in a letter to employees. “It is not what you all deserve.”
Mnuchin earlier on Wednesday urged airlines to delay layoffs that were set to begin when a previous round of payroll aid of US$25 billion expired at the end of the day.
House leaders postponed a vote on the stimulus plan to give Pelosi more time to hammer out a compromise with Mnuchin.
United said that it had made clear to US President Donald Trump’s administration, congress and labor unions that it “can and will reverse the furlough process” if additional aid is extended.
However, the outcome is uncertain.
The layoffs add to job losses that already total 150,000 at the nation’s four largest carriers based on employees who have left voluntarily or taken temporary leave.
Airlines have already reduced executive pay, pared schedules and grounded planes as domestic demand languishes at about 30 percent of year-ago levels. International travel remains well below that.
Even with lower spending, the industry is losing billions of US dollars monthly as costs outpace revenue, and carriers have said they would be smaller for several years.
Parker said earlier on Wednesday that he was encouraged by the progress of negotiations and would be open to delaying the layoffs — but only if a political deal was on the verge of getting done.
“Certainly if there’s a clear and concrete path that says: ‘We’re not done yet, but will be soon,’ of course,” Parker said in an interview with CNN. “If it’s a situation where ‘We need much more time to work and it’s unclear whether we can get something done or not,’ that’s going to be much harder.”
Delta Air Lines Inc has said it would avoid most layoffs until at least next summer after 17,000 workers left voluntarily and 40,000 took unpaid leave.
It is still in talks with its pilots’ union about ways to reduce or eliminate about 2,000 layoffs.
Southwest Airlines Co has also said it would not lay off workers through the end of this year after 28 percent of its workforce agreed to leave permanently or temporarily.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred