Virus Outbreak: Hotels in Hualien benefit from limits on overseas travel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, Hualien County





With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing domestic travelers from vacationing abroad, major hotels in Hualien County reported high occupancy rates this month.

Farglory Hotel Hualien (遠雄悅來大飯店), the five-star lodging arm of Farglory Group (遠雄集團), had an occupancy rate of 90 percent on weekdays and full bookings for weekends and holidays, thanks to robust demand from corporate group tours, a receptionist said last week.

Corporate visitors have replaced family travelers in packing the guest rooms and affiliated Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) five minutes away by bus after the summer came to an end, the receptionist said.

The park is adding Halloween parades this month in a continued bid to set itself apart, and woo domestic visitors with rides and a range of eateries, it said.

Occupancy also reached 90 percent at the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗天合), while the occupancy rate at Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) increased by double-digit percentage points this month, allowing it to lend support to money-losing properties in Taipei.

Hualien has emerged as a popular travel destination among local firms seeking to reward employees who cannot travel abroad due to border controls. The Hualien County Government has applied for NT$520 million (US$17.85 million) in travel subsidies introduced since July by tourism authorities to revitalize domestic travel.

The county has reported 10 million visits in the past three months, and the Citizens Sports Games from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 could boost the numbers by another 15,000, it said.