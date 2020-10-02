With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing domestic travelers from vacationing abroad, major hotels in Hualien County reported high occupancy rates this month.
Farglory Hotel Hualien (遠雄悅來大飯店), the five-star lodging arm of Farglory Group (遠雄集團), had an occupancy rate of 90 percent on weekdays and full bookings for weekends and holidays, thanks to robust demand from corporate group tours, a receptionist said last week.
Corporate visitors have replaced family travelers in packing the guest rooms and affiliated Farglory Ocean Park (遠雄海洋公園) five minutes away by bus after the summer came to an end, the receptionist said.
The park is adding Halloween parades this month in a continued bid to set itself apart, and woo domestic visitors with rides and a range of eateries, it said.
Occupancy also reached 90 percent at the Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗天合), while the occupancy rate at Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) increased by double-digit percentage points this month, allowing it to lend support to money-losing properties in Taipei.
Hualien has emerged as a popular travel destination among local firms seeking to reward employees who cannot travel abroad due to border controls. The Hualien County Government has applied for NT$520 million (US$17.85 million) in travel subsidies introduced since July by tourism authorities to revitalize domestic travel.
The county has reported 10 million visits in the past three months, and the Citizens Sports Games from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 could boost the numbers by another 15,000, it said.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred