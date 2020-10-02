Construction starts on nation’s first installation vessel for wind farms

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Construction began on Wednesday on the nation’s first heavy lift and installation vessel, Green Jade, for wind farm projects following a steel cutting ceremony at CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣國際造船) shipyard in Kaohsiung.

The 216.5m Green Jade, commissioned by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, 台船環海), is to be used to transport materials for the development of offshore renewable energy in the country.

CDWE is a joint venture between CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Offshore, according to the company’s Web site.

Workers watch the cutting of first steel plate for Green Jade, which symbolizes the beginning of the construction of the vessel, at CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s shipyard in Kaohsiung on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan

Once the vessel is delivered by the fourth quarter of 2022, it would be able to transport all the components for an offshore wind turbine to an installation site in one trip, CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆) said.

The Green Jade would have a 4,000-tonne crane capacity and a crew of up to 160. It would be equipped with dynamic positioning 3 technology, which would allow it to maintain its position by coordinating its main engine, bow thrusters, rudder and propellers, enabling it to continue operating “under the most challenging conditions,” a DEME press release said.

The vessel would be able to transport a multitude of the next-generation, multimegawatts turbines, jackets and components in the most cost-effective way, DEME said.

“We are sure Green Jade will play an important role in helping to shape the future success of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry,” DEME Offshore managing director Hugo Bouvy said, describing the vessel as a “game-changer.”

The Green Jade has already received two major contracts, the Hai Long (海龍) and the Chong Neng (中能) offshore wind farm projects, both in Changhua County, CSBC-DEME said.

Hai Long is a joint venture between Canadian power producer Northland Power Inc and Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), while Chong Neng is a collaboration between Taiwan’s China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.

Additional reporting by CNA