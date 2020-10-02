Construction began on Wednesday on the nation’s first heavy lift and installation vessel, Green Jade, for wind farm projects following a steel cutting ceremony at CSBC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣國際造船) shipyard in Kaohsiung.
The 216.5m Green Jade, commissioned by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, 台船環海), is to be used to transport materials for the development of offshore renewable energy in the country.
CDWE is a joint venture between CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Offshore, according to the company’s Web site.
Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan
Once the vessel is delivered by the fourth quarter of 2022, it would be able to transport all the components for an offshore wind turbine to an installation site in one trip, CSBC chairman Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆) said.
The Green Jade would have a 4,000-tonne crane capacity and a crew of up to 160. It would be equipped with dynamic positioning 3 technology, which would allow it to maintain its position by coordinating its main engine, bow thrusters, rudder and propellers, enabling it to continue operating “under the most challenging conditions,” a DEME press release said.
The vessel would be able to transport a multitude of the next-generation, multimegawatts turbines, jackets and components in the most cost-effective way, DEME said.
“We are sure Green Jade will play an important role in helping to shape the future success of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry,” DEME Offshore managing director Hugo Bouvy said, describing the vessel as a “game-changer.”
The Green Jade has already received two major contracts, the Hai Long (海龍) and the Chong Neng (中能) offshore wind farm projects, both in Changhua County, CSBC-DEME said.
Hai Long is a joint venture between Canadian power producer Northland Power Inc and Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), while Chong Neng is a collaboration between Taiwan’s China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.
Additional reporting by CNA
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred