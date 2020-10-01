World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Factory activity up a little

Factory activity improved slightly last month, according to official data published yesterday, showing a small rebound in the economy ahead of the week-long National Day public holiday. The purchasing managers’ index increased slightly to 51.5 after slipping to 51 in August. Any figure above 50 points represents growth while below that signals a contraction. The National Bureau of Statistics said that the figures, with increases in several key indices, demonstrated a “steady recovery” and a pre-holiday consumption boom, but it added that some industries, such as apparel, textile and wood processing, reported insufficient market demand.

SAUDI ARABIA

Economy shrinks 7 percent

The economy contracted 7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, as citizen unemployment hit its highest level on record, illustrating the damage wrought by oil market turmoil combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil sector shrank 5.3 percent annually, while the non-oil sector declined 8.2 percent, General Authority for Statistics data released yesterday showed. The non-oil private sector contracted by more than 10 percent. Labor statistics released at the same time showed that citizen unemployment rose to 15.4 percent during April to June, the highest level recorded in data that goes back two decades.

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP drop less than forecast

The economy did not contract as much as originally thought during the second quarter of the year when COVID-19 lockdown measures were at their most intense — although the slump remained the worst on record and the biggest of all major economies. The Office for National Statistics yesterday said that the economy contracted 19.8 percent in the April-to-June quarter from the previous quarter, slightly less than its previous estimate of 20.4 percent. However, the economy contracted more than previously thought during the first quarter, it said, adding that it now estimates that the economy shrank by 2.5 percent in the first quarter, against 2.2 percent previously.

GERMANY

Unemployment drops

Unemployment declined for a third month as Europe’s largest economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic shock. A drop of 8,000 last month left the total number of jobless people at 2.91 million, the Federal Employment Agency said yesterday. The jobs market is being propped up by government subsidies, with close to 4 million workers on furlough programs, estimates by the Ifo Institute showed. Germany’s unemployment rate eased to 6.3 percent last month. The Bundesbank said that it expects the overall economic recovery to progress at a slower pace during the rest of the year.

UNITED STATES

Consumer confidence up

Consumer confidence jumped to 101.8 last month, The Conference Board reported on Tuesday, ending months of decline with a 15 point-plus gain from August despite no new federal stimulus. Outlooks for the labor market and general business conditions improved, the research firm said. The Conference Board said that the present situation index measuring consumers’ assessment of current conditions rose to 98.6 from 85.8 in August, while the expectations index tracking assessments of short-term business, employment and income expectations shot up more than 17 points to 104.