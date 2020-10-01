CHINA
Factory activity up a little
Factory activity improved slightly last month, according to official data published yesterday, showing a small rebound in the economy ahead of the week-long National Day public holiday. The purchasing managers’ index increased slightly to 51.5 after slipping to 51 in August. Any figure above 50 points represents growth while below that signals a contraction. The National Bureau of Statistics said that the figures, with increases in several key indices, demonstrated a “steady recovery” and a pre-holiday consumption boom, but it added that some industries, such as apparel, textile and wood processing, reported insufficient market demand.
SAUDI ARABIA
Economy shrinks 7 percent
The economy contracted 7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, as citizen unemployment hit its highest level on record, illustrating the damage wrought by oil market turmoil combined with the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil sector shrank 5.3 percent annually, while the non-oil sector declined 8.2 percent, General Authority for Statistics data released yesterday showed. The non-oil private sector contracted by more than 10 percent. Labor statistics released at the same time showed that citizen unemployment rose to 15.4 percent during April to June, the highest level recorded in data that goes back two decades.
UNITED KINGDOM
GDP drop less than forecast
The economy did not contract as much as originally thought during the second quarter of the year when COVID-19 lockdown measures were at their most intense — although the slump remained the worst on record and the biggest of all major economies. The Office for National Statistics yesterday said that the economy contracted 19.8 percent in the April-to-June quarter from the previous quarter, slightly less than its previous estimate of 20.4 percent. However, the economy contracted more than previously thought during the first quarter, it said, adding that it now estimates that the economy shrank by 2.5 percent in the first quarter, against 2.2 percent previously.
GERMANY
Unemployment drops
Unemployment declined for a third month as Europe’s largest economy is gradually recovering from the pandemic shock. A drop of 8,000 last month left the total number of jobless people at 2.91 million, the Federal Employment Agency said yesterday. The jobs market is being propped up by government subsidies, with close to 4 million workers on furlough programs, estimates by the Ifo Institute showed. Germany’s unemployment rate eased to 6.3 percent last month. The Bundesbank said that it expects the overall economic recovery to progress at a slower pace during the rest of the year.
UNITED STATES
Consumer confidence up
Consumer confidence jumped to 101.8 last month, The Conference Board reported on Tuesday, ending months of decline with a 15 point-plus gain from August despite no new federal stimulus. Outlooks for the labor market and general business conditions improved, the research firm said. The Conference Board said that the present situation index measuring consumers’ assessment of current conditions rose to 98.6 from 85.8 in August, while the expectations index tracking assessments of short-term business, employment and income expectations shot up more than 17 points to 104.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,