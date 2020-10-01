Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said that it would cut 28,000 jobs from its US theme parks division, singling out California restrictions that have prevented the giant Disneyland resort from reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements and depressed demand caused by the pandemic, along with uncertainty on when the parks would recover, Disney said in a news release.
“As difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Product chairman Josh D’Amaro said.
Photo: AFP
About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.
Drawing millions of tourists each year, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is the world’s second-most visited theme park, after the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Yet unlike the Disney theme parks in Florida, Hong Kong, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo, the Anaheim resort has so far been unable to reopen due to the Golden State’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Uncertainty had been “exacerbated in California by the state’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen,” D’Amaro said.
Disneyland had been scheduled to reopen in July, but that was called off as local officials rolled back reopenings due to another COVID-19 surge.
California has 805,000 confirmed cases — the most of any US state.
Last week, D’Amaro called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to “help us reopen” or risk the losses of tens of thousands of jobs.
“The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to the Orange County and Anaheim communities,” he said, urging officials “to treat theme parks like you would other sectors.”
The state has introduced a four-tier system for counties, with Orange County — where Disneyland is based — ranked in the second-highest category.
However, even the handful of counties with “minimal” COVID-19 infections are not yet permitted to reopen theme parks.
Last month, Disneyland joined Universal Studios and other theme parks in a statement demanding California officials set out the health criteria required for them to reopen. Local mayors have also spoken out.
Newsom earlier last month said that theme park guidance would be issued “soon.”
The move to lay off thousands of workers comes on the heels of Disney’s US$4.7 billion loss in the most recent quarter, which reflected the hit to its theme park business and the derailment or postponement of major movie releases.
These negative effects have been offset somewhat by soaring demand for the Disney+ streaming service, where it steered premieres of its Mulan remake and the film version of Broadway musical Hamilton.
However, Disney last week announced that it was postponing several of its biggest theatrical releases until next year, including eagerly anticipated movies from the record-grossing Marvel superhero film series such as Black Widow and Eternals.
