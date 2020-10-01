Aging of nation’s workforce continues, DGBAS says

Staff writer, with CNA





The average age of employees in Taiwan continues to rise, and hit a record at the end of last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said on Tuesday.

The average age of workers in Taiwan as of the end of last year was 40.2, up 0.1 years from a year earlier, DGBAS data showed.

Over the past seven years, since records were first kept in 2012, the average age of the local labor force has increased 1.2 years, the data showed.

At the end of last year, employees aged 25 to 44 accounted for 58.1 percent of the nation’s labor force, down from 58.2 percent in 2018, while those aged 45 or older made up 33.1 percent, up from 32.9 percent in 2018, the agency said.

The figures reflect an aging society, it said, adding that the number of retirees has increased each year.

The number of new retirees has since 2016 surpassed 100,000 per year, the data showed.

Despite the fallout of US-China tensions on the global economy, the agency said that Taiwan’s economy last year steadily expanded.

The agency also said that average annual earnings — including salary and non-salary compensation — of industrial and service sector employees last year increased NT$18,000 to NT$749,334, or 2.5 percent, from 2018.