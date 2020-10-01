A group of US Republican legislators seeking to counter national security and economic threats from China is calling for the US to open trade talks with Taiwan, a plan that is “very much” on the radar of US President Donald Trump’s administration, the representative who leads the group said.
US Representative Michael McCaul, who chairs the China task force launched by Republicans in the US House of Representatives earlier this year, said that such negotiations would be “an important foreign policy statement to make,” and would help hold China accountable for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has drawn fire from Trump.
“It is very much on their radar screen,” McCaul told reporters, when asked if the Trump administration and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would pursue a deal. “I don’t think that Lighthizer has 100 percent approved it, but ... it is one of the options on the table for them and I think a recommendation coming from the task force would carry a lot of weight.”
The proposal is one of 400 recommendations outlined in a report released on Wednesday by the task force.
The report also recommends bolstering US medical supply chains, sanctioning Chinese telecoms engaged in economic or industrial espionage, and evaluating whether Beijing’s repression of its Uighur Muslim minority amounts to genocide.
Taiwan has long sought a free-trade agreement with the US, its most important supporter on the international stage, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for US pork and beef.
Last month, Taiwan paved the way for an eventual deal by announcing an easing of restrictions on the import of US beef and pork that is to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
Taiwan-US trade last year totaled US$85.5 billion, with the US running a US$23.1 billion deficit. Taiwan last year was the US’ 14th-biggest export market.
