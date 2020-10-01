Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) has called on the government to release more of the main 5G spectrum, rather than allocating rarely used bands, during the next wave of auctions, to increase the availability of 5G and avoid another WiMAX fiasco.
The telecom’s remarks came as the Cabinet plans to auction off the n79 band of the 5G spectrum over the next two to three years to give local telecoms more bandwidth for the construction of 5G networks.
“Don’t repeat the WiMAX fiasco,” Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨) told a 5G forum held by the Taiwan Communications Society (台灣通訊學會) on Tuesday.
In the fight over 4G wireless technologies, the government backed WiMAX technology instead of long-term evolution.
The National Communications Commission in 2013 auctioned bands of the 4G spectrum that would facilitate the development of WiMAX, but the technology was not broadly adopted and WiMAX operators exited the local market.
The wrong turn caused Taiwan to lag behind the world’s major economies in rolling out 4G services, and resulted in tens of billions of New Taiwan dollars in losses in the telecom industry and related sectors, Lin said.
If Taiwan wants to maintain its position among the leading countries introducing 5G, then the “n79 band might not be a very good option,” Lin added.
Like WiMAX, the n79 band is rarely used by global telecoms to build 5G networks, Lin said, adding that the government should adopt a “practical” approach by first auctioning the more widely used n78 and n77 bands.
However, the bands are licensed to government agencies, satellite networks and cable TV operators, requiring the government to move those licensees to other bands, which would cost taxpayers, he said, adding that the multibillion-dollar cost of reallocation is preferable to the tens of billions of dollars in losses resulting from adopting the n79 band.
The commission is undecided about whether to reallocate the two bands National Communications Commission Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) president Chee Ching (井琪) and Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) president Harrison Kuo (郭水義) said that bidding on more 5G bands would be premature, as local telecoms invested NT$142.12 billion (US$4.88 billion) in 5G licenses and bandwidth in the first wave of auctions in February.
Far EasTone and Chunghwa Telecom should focus on increasing 5G availability and developing 5G-enabled applications, they said.
Chunghwa Telecom said that it needs to sell corporate bonds and raise NT$30 billion to fund the deployment of its 5G network, after spending its cash on 4G and 5G licenses and bandwidth.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,