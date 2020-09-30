World Business Quick Take

Agencies





RIDE-HAILING

Uber might buy Free Now

Uber Technologies Inc is considering purchasing Daimler AG and BMW AG’s ride-hailing joint venture Free Now, a deal that could boost its market share in Europe and Latin America, people with knowledge of the matter said. Uber expressed interest in a potential acquisition of Free Now after the venture’s efforts to attract additional investors struggled to gain traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

TRADE

China’s US purchases drop

The value of US goods bought by China last month declined from the previous month, led by a slowdown in energy products, Bloomberg calculations based on Chinese Customs Administration data showed. By the end of last month, China had purchased about 32.8 percent of the full-year target of more than US$170 billion — meaning it must buy about US$115 billion of goods in the remaining four months of the year to comply with the agreement signed in January. Purchases of energy products fell by 24 percent last month from the previous month, reaching about 14 percent of the full-year target.

AVIATION

United pilots accept pay cut

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s pilots agreed to accept lower minimum pay guarantees to prevent almost 4,000 of their members from being put on furlough. The pact with United won 58 percent support in a vote by union membership, the Air Lines Pilots Association said on Monday. The deal reduces the number of United employees whose jobs are at risk with federal payroll aid to US airlines set to expire this week. United said that it is planning to lay off almost 12,000 workers next month unless the US Congress provides additional assistance.

E-COMMERCE

Allegro beats listing record

E-commerce platform Allegro raised about 9.2 billion zloty (US$2.35 billion) in Warsaw’s largest-ever listing after selling more shares than planned thanks to strong demand for technology-related stocks in Europe. Allegro sold 213.5 million shares at 43 zloty each, the top-end of a marketed range, the company said in a statement yesterday. The stock is set to start trading on Oct. 12.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon announces sale

Amazon.com Inc on Monday announced the new date for its annual global mega-sale, which it said aims to promote small and medium-sized businesses, despite accusations by numerous lawmakers and trade associations that the retail giant is trying to crush competition. “Prime Day,” named for the Amazon subscription service that offers users free delivery and other perks, is to be held on Oct. 13 and 14, the company said. Amazon said that it would spend more than US$100 million in promotions to benefit small and medium-sized businesses.

SOFTWARE

Microsoft services falter

Microsoft Corp’s Office 365, Teams and some of its other online services experienced service interruptions lasting several hours before being resolved on Monday. A company spokesman confirmed the outages, which also affected Exchange Online and OneDrive. He did not have any information on the causes. Problems with some of the services were reported earlier on Monday by Downdetector, which aggregates user reports of issues. That suggests the outages had lasted a number of hours before being taken up by Microsoft’s recovery team.