RIDE-HAILING
Uber might buy Free Now
Uber Technologies Inc is considering purchasing Daimler AG and BMW AG’s ride-hailing joint venture Free Now, a deal that could boost its market share in Europe and Latin America, people with knowledge of the matter said. Uber expressed interest in a potential acquisition of Free Now after the venture’s efforts to attract additional investors struggled to gain traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the people, who asked not to be identified.
TRADE
China’s US purchases drop
The value of US goods bought by China last month declined from the previous month, led by a slowdown in energy products, Bloomberg calculations based on Chinese Customs Administration data showed. By the end of last month, China had purchased about 32.8 percent of the full-year target of more than US$170 billion — meaning it must buy about US$115 billion of goods in the remaining four months of the year to comply with the agreement signed in January. Purchases of energy products fell by 24 percent last month from the previous month, reaching about 14 percent of the full-year target.
AVIATION
United pilots accept pay cut
United Airlines Holdings Inc’s pilots agreed to accept lower minimum pay guarantees to prevent almost 4,000 of their members from being put on furlough. The pact with United won 58 percent support in a vote by union membership, the Air Lines Pilots Association said on Monday. The deal reduces the number of United employees whose jobs are at risk with federal payroll aid to US airlines set to expire this week. United said that it is planning to lay off almost 12,000 workers next month unless the US Congress provides additional assistance.
E-COMMERCE
Allegro beats listing record
E-commerce platform Allegro raised about 9.2 billion zloty (US$2.35 billion) in Warsaw’s largest-ever listing after selling more shares than planned thanks to strong demand for technology-related stocks in Europe. Allegro sold 213.5 million shares at 43 zloty each, the top-end of a marketed range, the company said in a statement yesterday. The stock is set to start trading on Oct. 12.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon announces sale
Amazon.com Inc on Monday announced the new date for its annual global mega-sale, which it said aims to promote small and medium-sized businesses, despite accusations by numerous lawmakers and trade associations that the retail giant is trying to crush competition. “Prime Day,” named for the Amazon subscription service that offers users free delivery and other perks, is to be held on Oct. 13 and 14, the company said. Amazon said that it would spend more than US$100 million in promotions to benefit small and medium-sized businesses.
SOFTWARE
Microsoft services falter
Microsoft Corp’s Office 365, Teams and some of its other online services experienced service interruptions lasting several hours before being resolved on Monday. A company spokesman confirmed the outages, which also affected Exchange Online and OneDrive. He did not have any information on the causes. Problems with some of the services were reported earlier on Monday by Downdetector, which aggregates user reports of issues. That suggests the outages had lasted a number of hours before being taken up by Microsoft’s recovery team.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation