TECHNOLOGY
Science parks get tenants
Well Shine Biotechnology Development Co (偉翔生技開發), Neuchips Corp (創鑫智慧) and Alteam Inc (亞立田) were yesterday granted approval by the Ministry of Science and Technology’s science park review committee to invest a combined NT$198 million (US$6.79 million) in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), while Mycenax Biotech Inc (永昕生物醫藥) secured permission to invest NT$130 million toward expanding its facilities at the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park (新竹生醫園區). The committee said that as of yesterday, the Hsinchu Science Park had attracted new investment from 34 companies this year, compared with 28 last year and 32 in 2018.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Winway applies for listing
Winway Technology Co Ltd (穎崴科技), which makes and supplies IC testing interfaces, has submitted an application to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the exchange said yesterday. The Kaohsiung-based company reported cumulative revenue of NT$2.07 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 7.02 percent from a year earlier. Its net income was NT$256.3 million in the first half of this year, up from NT$239.44 million a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$8.43. Ten local firms this year have submitted applications to be listed on the exchange, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
AVerMedia income up 41%
AVerMedia Technologies Inc (圓剛科技), which provides hardware and software for image capturing and video transmission solutions, yesterday said that net income last month increased 41.16 percent to NT$253 million from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$1.31. Revenue last month increased 280.57 percent year-on-year to NT$1.01 billion. The firm attributed the robust growth to work-from-home and distance learning trends, as well as new product launches. In the first eight months of this year, net income totaled NT$621 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.23, while cumulative revenue increased 84.8 percent to NT$3.597 billion, it said.
ENTERTAINMENT
New Year fireworks ‘a go’
The New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks show at Taipei 101 this year is to be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the building’s owner, Taipei Financial Center Corp (台北金融大樓), said on Monday. Taiwan is successfully managing the pandemic, so the fireworks show is to be held as usual and last for five minutes, although specific details are still being worked out, the company said. Last year’s show featured about 16,000 fireworks, as well as animations on the building’s giant T-Pad wall, which is composed of 140,000 LED bulbs and covers one side from the 35th to 90th floors.
BEVERAGES
Buckskin beers win awards
Beers produced by the domestic brand Buckskin (柏克金) took home awards in two categories at the World Beer Awards held earlier this month, the brewery said in a statement yesterday. The company said that its Buckskin Altbier was named the World’s Best Dark Altbier for a second consecutive year, while its Buckskin Dortmunder Export won World’s Best Lager Dortmunder. Buckskin’s two beers were the only local ones to be honored this year, it said. The World Beer Awards are hosted by British Web site TheDrinksReport.com. Buckskin is a subsidiary of King Car Group (金車集團), which also owns Kavalan Whisky and the coffee chain Mr Brown Cafe (伯朗咖啡).
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation