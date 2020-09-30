Taiwan’s life insurers trimmed their combined investment in local stocks to NT$1.69 trillion (US$57.97 billion) as of the end of last month, down by NT$65.5 billion or 3.7 percent from a month earlier, data released on Thursday last week by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The figures were still the second-highest amount that Taiwanese life insurers had invested in local equities, after a record NT$1.76 trillion in July, the data showed.
The insurers’ combined investment in foreign equities increased by NT$32.8 billion month-on-month to NT$613.5 billion as of the end of last month, the data showed.
The commission did not elaborate on the drop in local equity holdings last month, when the TAIEX posted a decline of 0.57 percent from July.
Major life insurers, such as Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽), had said that they would adjust equity investment portfolios, preferring to sell stocks and seize capital gains instead of holding them long-term.
As life insurers reduced their investment in local equities, bonds and exchange-traded funds, their domestic cash positions increased to NT$762.8 billion from NT$48.8 billion in July, the highest over the past six months, the commission said.
Overall, life insurers’ local equity investments made up 6.06 percent of their total investments as of the end of last month, compared with 2.19 percent in foreign stocks, commission data showed.
The insurers saw their overseas investments increase by NT$53.2 billion monthly to NT$18.47 trillion last month, or 66 percent of their total investments, the data showed.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation