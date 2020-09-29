STEELMAKERS
Cleveland-Cliffs to buy rival
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is to buy the US operations of ArcelorMittal SA for US$1.4 billion in cash and shares to become the biggest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The Ohio-based company expects its second major deal in less than a year to boost sales to the key automotive market. The transaction would save the combined entity about US$150 million in annual costs. Cleveland-Cliffs is to pay about US$873 million of common and nonvoting preferred stock, and US$505 million in cash, it said in a statement.
RETAIL
Aldi seeks UK expansion
Aldi Stores Ltd plans to create 4,000 new UK jobs next year as the growth of discounters boosts Britain’s otherwise shrinking retail sector. The German cut-price grocer said it would invest ￡1.3 billion (US$1.67 billion) over the next two years in opening 100 new stores, upgrading a further 100 and making other improvements. Aldi, which entered the UK 30 years ago, pledged the investment as it said sales in the UK and Ireland rose by 8.3 percent to ￡12.3 billion in the year through Dec. 31 last year, despite the grocery market growing by just 1 percent overall.
ENERGY
Nigeria to privatize oil firm
Nigeria’s long-awaited oil reform bill would privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Co, amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and scrap key regulatory agencies in favor of new bodies, according to a copy of the bill seen by Reuters. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, which along with the House of Representatives must sign off on it before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude exporter.
CHILE
Subsidies target job growth
President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday announced the launch of US$2 billion in subsidies aimed at creating new jobs or recovering those lost during months of lockdown aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic in the globe’s top copper producer. Pinera said that the government would pay private businesses up to 50 percent, or as much as US$317 of the salaries of any newly hired employee for the next six months. A similar program would cover up to about US$200 of the salaries of employees who return to work after a furlough period during the pandemic.
AVIATION
Qatar receives state aid
Qatar Airways has received US$2 billion in state aid to weather the COVID-19 crisis, as it posted huge annual losses after enduring one of its most difficult years, it said on Sunday. The firm said that the combination of the pandemic, a boycott by Gulf neighbors and the liquidation of 49 percent-owned Air Italy — which announced its bankruptcy in February — had resulted in a near doubling of losses. This brought the carrier’s net loss for the year to end-March to 7 billion riyals (US$1.87 billion).
BEVERAGES
Diageo predicts better H2
Diageo PLC expects business in July to December to improve versus the first six months of the year, as bars and restaurants reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Sales and operating profit should be better in the company’s fiscal first half, which runs through December, Diageo said. Business has improved in all regions since June, and the US is ahead of expectations, chief executive officer Ivan Menezes said in a statement.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be