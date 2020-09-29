World Business Quick Take

Agencies





STEELMAKERS

Cleveland-Cliffs to buy rival

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is to buy the US operations of ArcelorMittal SA for US$1.4 billion in cash and shares to become the biggest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The Ohio-based company expects its second major deal in less than a year to boost sales to the key automotive market. The transaction would save the combined entity about US$150 million in annual costs. Cleveland-Cliffs is to pay about US$873 million of common and nonvoting preferred stock, and US$505 million in cash, it said in a statement.

RETAIL

Aldi seeks UK expansion

Aldi Stores Ltd plans to create 4,000 new UK jobs next year as the growth of discounters boosts Britain’s otherwise shrinking retail sector. The German cut-price grocer said it would invest ￡1.3 billion (US$1.67 billion) over the next two years in opening 100 new stores, upgrading a further 100 and making other improvements. Aldi, which entered the UK 30 years ago, pledged the investment as it said sales in the UK and Ireland rose by 8.3 percent to ￡12.3 billion in the year through Dec. 31 last year, despite the grocery market growing by just 1 percent overall.

ENERGY

Nigeria to privatize oil firm

Nigeria’s long-awaited oil reform bill would privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Co, amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and scrap key regulatory agencies in favor of new bodies, according to a copy of the bill seen by Reuters. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, which along with the House of Representatives must sign off on it before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude exporter.

CHILE

Subsidies target job growth

President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday announced the launch of US$2 billion in subsidies aimed at creating new jobs or recovering those lost during months of lockdown aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic in the globe’s top copper producer. Pinera said that the government would pay private businesses up to 50 percent, or as much as US$317 of the salaries of any newly hired employee for the next six months. A similar program would cover up to about US$200 of the salaries of employees who return to work after a furlough period during the pandemic.

AVIATION

Qatar receives state aid

Qatar Airways has received US$2 billion in state aid to weather the COVID-19 crisis, as it posted huge annual losses after enduring one of its most difficult years, it said on Sunday. The firm said that the combination of the pandemic, a boycott by Gulf neighbors and the liquidation of 49 percent-owned Air Italy — which announced its bankruptcy in February — had resulted in a near doubling of losses. This brought the carrier’s net loss for the year to end-March to 7 billion riyals (US$1.87 billion).

BEVERAGES

Diageo predicts better H2

Diageo PLC expects business in July to December to improve versus the first six months of the year, as bars and restaurants reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Sales and operating profit should be better in the company’s fiscal first half, which runs through December, Diageo said. Business has improved in all regions since June, and the US is ahead of expectations, chief executive officer Ivan Menezes said in a statement.