EQUITIES

Foreign investors in sell-off

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$71.9 billion (US$2.46 billion) of shares, after they bought NT$238.65 billion and sold NT$310.55 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控), while the top three purchased were Innolux Corp (群創), Acer Inc (宏碁) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold a net NT$703.7 billion of shares this year and they accounted for 43.7 percent of market capitalization, the exchange said.

MACHINERY

Bright Sheland eyes masks

Bright Sheland International Co Ltd (旭然國際), which makes filtration products and separation systems under the Filtrafine brand, said that its shareholders yesterday approved proposals to add new businesses, such as medical equipment and medical-grade masks, to its portfolio. The company told a special shareholders’ meeting that it had invested NT$28 million setting up mask production lines in Yunlin Technology Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區), with monthly capacity of 600,000 to 800,000 masks. The company is applying for certificates from the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (紡織產業綜合研究所) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare before starting to sell masks at the end of this month, it said.

BANKING

Property loans hit record

Housing loans and lending to the construction sector increased last month, monthly data released by the central bank showed on Friday last week. Housing loans grew 7.18 percent year-on-year to NT$7.73 trillion, hitting a record high, the data showed. Construction loans grew 15.45 percent year-on-year to NT$2.29 trillion, also the highest on record, the central bank said. Continuous growth in housing and construction loans over the past months reflects recovering confidence in the industry and strong demand from returning Taiwanese businesses, the central bank said.

TRADE

LOI signed with Paraguay

Taiwan and Paraguay last week signed a letter of intent (LOI) to promote technical cooperation. The letter was signed at a meeting held via videoconference. “The LOI on technical cooperation signed at the conference is aimed at building mutual trust in the technical competence of the two sides’ respective conformity assessment bodies, and harmonizing their regulatory systems through bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the areas of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

PROPERTY

Evergrande shares rally

China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) shares rallied the most since March and its bonds showed tentative signs of stabilization after the property giant moved to reassure jittery investors of its financial strength. The real-estate company on Friday last week said that its operations were “stable and healthy.” It added that total debt and financing costs had dropped since March, and that it had not missed an interest or principal payment since its founding 24 years ago. The company’s shares climbed 21 percent yesterday in Hong Kong, erasing last week’s tumble. A volatile session for Evergrande’s debt securities saw its note due next year close up US$0.039 at US$0.904.