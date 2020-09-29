EQUITIES
Foreign investors in sell-off
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$71.9 billion (US$2.46 billion) of shares, after they bought NT$238.65 billion and sold NT$310.55 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控), while the top three purchased were Innolux Corp (群創), Acer Inc (宏碁) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold a net NT$703.7 billion of shares this year and they accounted for 43.7 percent of market capitalization, the exchange said.
MACHINERY
Bright Sheland eyes masks
Bright Sheland International Co Ltd (旭然國際), which makes filtration products and separation systems under the Filtrafine brand, said that its shareholders yesterday approved proposals to add new businesses, such as medical equipment and medical-grade masks, to its portfolio. The company told a special shareholders’ meeting that it had invested NT$28 million setting up mask production lines in Yunlin Technology Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區), with monthly capacity of 600,000 to 800,000 masks. The company is applying for certificates from the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (紡織產業綜合研究所) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare before starting to sell masks at the end of this month, it said.
BANKING
Property loans hit record
Housing loans and lending to the construction sector increased last month, monthly data released by the central bank showed on Friday last week. Housing loans grew 7.18 percent year-on-year to NT$7.73 trillion, hitting a record high, the data showed. Construction loans grew 15.45 percent year-on-year to NT$2.29 trillion, also the highest on record, the central bank said. Continuous growth in housing and construction loans over the past months reflects recovering confidence in the industry and strong demand from returning Taiwanese businesses, the central bank said.
TRADE
LOI signed with Paraguay
Taiwan and Paraguay last week signed a letter of intent (LOI) to promote technical cooperation. The letter was signed at a meeting held via videoconference. “The LOI on technical cooperation signed at the conference is aimed at building mutual trust in the technical competence of the two sides’ respective conformity assessment bodies, and harmonizing their regulatory systems through bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the areas of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.
PROPERTY
Evergrande shares rally
China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) shares rallied the most since March and its bonds showed tentative signs of stabilization after the property giant moved to reassure jittery investors of its financial strength. The real-estate company on Friday last week said that its operations were “stable and healthy.” It added that total debt and financing costs had dropped since March, and that it had not missed an interest or principal payment since its founding 24 years ago. The company’s shares climbed 21 percent yesterday in Hong Kong, erasing last week’s tumble. A volatile session for Evergrande’s debt securities saw its note due next year close up US$0.039 at US$0.904.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be