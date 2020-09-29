Kim Forest Enterprise Co (金萬林) is to provide COVID-19 test kits to Malaysia-based MNC Global Sdn Bhd by the end of next month, with the kits to be used at international airports in Malaysia and the Maldives, the company said yesterday.
The deal is Kim Forest’s latest expansion into foreign markets after it in July began supplying test kits to labs in the US after the US Food and Drug Administration in May granted an emergency use authorization, the company told the Taipei Times by telephone.
In the fourth quarter, Kim Forest is to help MNC set up test centers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia and Velana International Airport in the Maldives, providing devices, reagents, test services and personnel.
“We will carry out the tests for MNC, so we will dispatch many examination personnel there. But we aim to teach them how to run the tests by themselves,” the company said.
MNC has gained approval from the Malaysian Ministry of Defense to implement COVID-19 tests at the country’s borders.
Although Kim Forest’s virus detection kits have not received regulatory approval in Malaysia or the Maldives, it is likely that the authorities would approve the kits in the near term, as they have been approved in the US, the company said.
The company did not specify how much it expected to earn from the contract with MNC, saying only that it would be higher than its sales to the US, as it is providing a total solution to the Malaysian firm.
Kim Forest would continue focusing on the US market as US President Donald Trump has allowed private firms to expand coronavirus testing, unlike with many other countries, which still bar private COVID-19 tests, it said.
Revenue has improved since July, with the company reporting an annual gain of 12.4 percent to NT$25 million (US$855,578) in July and a 104 percent jump to NT$34 million last month, on the back of its sale of test kits to the US.
However, even though COVID-19 infections in the US have not trended down, demand for testing at the labs where it supplied kits have been volatile, varying by the number of foreigners visiting the US, Kim Forest said.
For the first eight months, the company’s revenue rose 10 percent from a year earlier to NT$178 million, corporate data showed.
In related news, EirGenix Inc (台康生技), Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) and AnTaimmu BioMed Co (安肽生醫) have gained commercial approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research to market their rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.
The three were the first Taiwanese companies to receive the approval, they said in stock exchange filings on Friday.
