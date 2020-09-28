CHINA
Industry trends upward
Profits at Chinese industrial enterprises grew for a fourth consecutive month, as the country’s factories maintained momentum following the COVID-19 shutdown. Industrial profits rose 19 percent last month, after July’s 19.6 percent increase, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics published yesterday showed. For the first eight months of the year, it was still down 4.4 percent from a year earlier. The increase was due to factors including the continued recovery of production and demand, and falling operational costs, the bureau said.
Banking
New Commerzbank chair
Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest bank, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wirecard scandal, on Saturday named Manfred Knof as its new chairman. The appointment is a bid to end turmoil after Martin Zielke resigned in early July, following sustained criticism by shareholders of his performance and the bank’s losses. Knof, 55, was Deutsche Bank AG’s German retail head, but spent a large part of his career in the insurance business, working for German giant Allianz AG.
Semiconductors
Kioxia not to go public
Kioxia Holdings Corp, the memory chipmaker spun out of Toshiba Corp in 2018, is to cancel its initial public offering plan to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei Business magazine reported. The decision came due to deepening political tensions between the US and China expected to sharply weigh on the chipmaker’s profitability, the report said, without disclosing its source. A Kioxia spokesperson could not immediately comment on the Nikkei report.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be