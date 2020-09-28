World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Industry trends upward

Profits at Chinese industrial enterprises grew for a fourth consecutive month, as the country’s factories maintained momentum following the COVID-19 shutdown. Industrial profits rose 19 percent last month, after July’s 19.6 percent increase, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics published yesterday showed. For the first eight months of the year, it was still down 4.4 percent from a year earlier. The increase was due to factors including the continued recovery of production and demand, and falling operational costs, the bureau said.

Banking

New Commerzbank chair

Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest bank, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wirecard scandal, on Saturday named Manfred Knof as its new chairman. The appointment is a bid to end turmoil after Martin Zielke resigned in early July, following sustained criticism by shareholders of his performance and the bank’s losses. Knof, 55, was Deutsche Bank AG’s German retail head, but spent a large part of his career in the insurance business, working for German giant Allianz AG.

Semiconductors

Kioxia not to go public

Kioxia Holdings Corp, the memory chipmaker spun out of Toshiba Corp in 2018, is to cancel its initial public offering plan to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei Business magazine reported. The decision came due to deepening political tensions between the US and China expected to sharply weigh on the chipmaker’s profitability, the report said, without disclosing its source. A Kioxia spokesperson could not immediately comment on the Nikkei report.