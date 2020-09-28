A judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday rejected a request by three TikTok content creators who asked her to temporarily block a US government ban on Apple Inc and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc to offer the short-video sharing app for download in their app stores.
The content creators argued they would “lose access to tens of thousands of potential viewers and creators every month, an effect amplified by the looming threat to close TikTok altogether.”
‘INCONVENIENCE’
US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said that the ban, set to take effect today, is “undoubtedly an inconvenience,” but added that the content creators “will still be able to create, publish, and share content for their millions of current followers.”
A separate legal challenge from TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) to the US Department of Commerce order is still pending. A hearing on the issue before US District Judge Carl Nichols is set for 9:30am today in Washington.
ByteDance on Sunday last week said that it had negotiated a preliminary deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in the app’s US operations, but the exact terms remain unclear.
The commerce department gave the companies an additional week to finalize a deal before an order banning TikTok from US app stores takes effect.
TikTok has an estimated 100 million users in the US and 700 million worldwide, making it one of the largest in the social media space.
USER RELATIONSHIP
A ban would not only lead to lost revenue, but also inflict “extraordinary harm to [TikTok’s] reputation and goodwill, making it unlikely that these relationships could be salvaged even if the ban is later lifted,” company lawyers said.
A ban “will cause our user base to stagnate and then precipitously decline,” TikTok US general manager Vanessa Pappas said.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be