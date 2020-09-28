Smartphone tax filings to be allowed from next year

Staff writer, with CNA





Taxpayers in Taiwan can use their smartphones to file taxes next year, the Ministry of Finance said.

In a hearing held by the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on Thursday, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said that with the government promoting e-taxation, the ministry plans to allow taxpayers to file taxes using their smartphones in May next year.

May is the annual tax filing month in Taiwan.

Taxpayers could use the ministry’s Taiwan FidO smartphone app or certified smartphone numbers, among other planned smartphone-based methods, to file their taxes, Su said.

Due to smartphones’ technical limitations, such as the small screen size, only the ministry’s simple calculation forms would be available for smartphone-based tax payments, he said.

The smartphone filing system would also allow taxpayers to confirm important information such as their income, tax deductions and tax exemptions, Su said.

The ministry estimates that about 3.85 million taxpayers would be able to use their smartphones to file taxes next year.

Taxpayers have since 2016 been able to pay their taxes through two mobile payment systems — Taiwan Pay and ezPay — which are linked to many banking apps.

Su said that the new services would be more convenient for taxpayers and help the government deliver on its promise to provide more comprehensive e-taxation.

“All you have to do is tap your smartphone,” Su said.

Only those using phones with by Android or iOS operating systems would be able to register for the new service, he added.