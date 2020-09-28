Taxpayers in Taiwan can use their smartphones to file taxes next year, the Ministry of Finance said.
In a hearing held by the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on Thursday, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said that with the government promoting e-taxation, the ministry plans to allow taxpayers to file taxes using their smartphones in May next year.
May is the annual tax filing month in Taiwan.
Taxpayers could use the ministry’s Taiwan FidO smartphone app or certified smartphone numbers, among other planned smartphone-based methods, to file their taxes, Su said.
Due to smartphones’ technical limitations, such as the small screen size, only the ministry’s simple calculation forms would be available for smartphone-based tax payments, he said.
The smartphone filing system would also allow taxpayers to confirm important information such as their income, tax deductions and tax exemptions, Su said.
The ministry estimates that about 3.85 million taxpayers would be able to use their smartphones to file taxes next year.
Taxpayers have since 2016 been able to pay their taxes through two mobile payment systems — Taiwan Pay and ezPay — which are linked to many banking apps.
Su said that the new services would be more convenient for taxpayers and help the government deliver on its promise to provide more comprehensive e-taxation.
“All you have to do is tap your smartphone,” Su said.
Only those using phones with by Android or iOS operating systems would be able to register for the new service, he added.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be