Refiners adjust diesel price only

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic diesel prices are this week to decrease by NT$0.1 per liter, but gasoline prices are to remain unchanged, even though international crude oil prices increased last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations would remain at NT$22.2, NT$23.7 and NT$25.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would drop to NT$19.5 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would remain at NT$22.2, NT$23.6 and NT$25.7 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$19.3 per liter.

CPC said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 0.82 percent last week from a week earlier, as Tropical Storm Beta affected oil and gas operations near the Gulf of Mexico.

That would have resulted in CPC increasing gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter each, but to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said that it had to absorb the cost increase for gasoline products and lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.

Formosa decided to match CPC’s price adjustments after factoring in the exchange rate for the New Taiwan dollar and local market competition, the company said.