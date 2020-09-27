Technology stocks again rode to Wall Street’s rescue on Friday, lifting the main indexes more than 1 percent, but the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 still posted their longest weekly losing streaks in a year as fears of a slowing economy sparked an almost month-long rout.
Investors started buying beaten-down shares after the NASDAQ confirmed a corrective phase earlier this month and the S&P 500 on an intra-day basis briefly broke that barrier this week.
The Dow and S&P 500 notched their fourth straight weekly declines, the longest weekly losing streak since August last year. The NASDAQ closed higher for the week after falling the previous three, and is now up 22 percent for the year. The S&P 500 is up a bit more than 2 percent for the year.
Investors are looking at the long term and believe technology remains the investment of choice, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York.
“It’s dip buying,” Moya said. “When you look at the correction that we’ve seen in these tech giants, people are still going to want to hold US equities. The reality is that 2021 is going to be a much higher stock market and you’re probably going to see tech still lead the way.”
Shares of tech mega-caps Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc led the way, followed by Nvidia Corp and Facebook Inc, rising at least 2.1 percent.
The information technology index jumped 2.4 percent as investors ditched value-linked stocks on signs of a slowdown in the broader economic recovery.
Growth-oriented shares gained at a rate almost twice that of value stocks.
Volatility has also shot up as investors look for clarity on whether the US Congress plans to approve more stimulus ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which now appears unlikely.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index, known as Wall’s fear gauge, fell 7.68 percent.
“You’ve had this nice recovery through the summer, and coming into the fall the economy is just a little bit more vulnerable, particularly with a lot of the stimulus that we had starting to taper off now,” said Mike Dowdall, portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.52 points, or 1.34 percent, to 27,173.96. The S&P 500 gained 51.87 points, or 1.6 percent, to 3,298.46 and the NASDAQ Composite added 241.3 points, or 2.26 percent, to 10,913.56.
For the week, the Dow unofficially fell 1.75 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.63 percent, and the NASDAQ gained 1.11 percent.
The volume on US exchanges was 8.89 billion shares.
The S&P industrials sector rose 1.49 percent as data showed new orders for key US-made capital goods jumped last month, while a 0.06 percent slide in energy stocks gave them their worst week since mid-June.
Shares of Boeing Co rose 6.8 percent and led the Dow higher after the US Federal Aviation Administration said that its chief would conduct an evaluation flight of the grounded 737 MAX and European safety regulators indicated a potential resumption of flights by year-end.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.30-to-1 ratio, while on the NASDAQ, a 2.94-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 26 new highs and 49 new lows.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday announced plans for a 4.4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off Miaoli County as part of its commitment toward Taiwan’s energy transformation, the company said in a statement. The “Formosa 4” project includes three deep-water wind farms 18km to 20km off the coast, Swancor Renewable CEO Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said, adding that planning for the project began last year. A proposal for Formosa 4 was this week submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Swancor Renewable jointly developed the Formosa 1 project, a 128 megawatt (MW) wind farm about 4km off Miaoli and the
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,