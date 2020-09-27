Can a small US aerospace company reach Venus before NASA returns to Earth’s superheated planetary neighbor?
That is what Rocket Lab chief executive officer Peter Beck is hoping as he sets his sights on launching a low-cost probe in 2023.
Over the past decade his company has become very good at putting satellites in to orbit — and his dream of taking the next step, an interplanetary mission, has recently received a shot of adrenaline with the surprising discovery of a gas linked to living organisms in Venus’ corrosive, sulfuric atmosphere.
Photo: AFP / Rocket Lab / Handout
“What we’re looking for on Mars is signs of previous life,” Beck said. “Whereas Venus, it’s signs of potential life now.”
With its hellish landscape, Venus has been largely neglected by the major space agencies since the 1980s in favor of the solar system’s more distant bodies.
Dozens of missions have notably been sent to Mars seeking signs of ancient microbes.
Photo: AFP / NASA / JPL-Caltech
However, the discovery by Earth-based radio telescopes of a gas called phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere, reported on Sept. 14, sparked a new wave of enthusiasm among scientists who had for years defended the hypothesis that tiny organisms could live in the planet’s clouds.
Phosphine is not definitive proof of life, but it is possible its presence is linked to living organisms, as it is on our planet.
The finding led NASA to declare it was time to once more prioritize Venus.
However, Beck has always been in the pro-Venus camp, and for two years has been contemplating sending an entirely privately funded probe there, he said.
He calculated, with the help of a doctoral student, that a small satellite called “Photon” that Rocket Lab developed in-house could be adapted into a spacecraft for an interplanetary voyage.
Such bids have historically been the domain of national space agencies, given the enormous costs involved, but Beck thinks he has developed a budget solution.
“I would expect a mission to Venus to be sort of US$30 million,” he said by video from Auckland, New Zealand.
“When you can measure interplanetary missions in tens of millions of dollars instead of billions, and months instead of decades, the opportunity for discovery is just incredible,” he said.
Rocket Lab’s specialty is sending small satellites into Earth orbit with its small 18m high rocket — a highly lucrative market in the past few years as demand for microsatellites has exploded.
The company’s Venus probe would be very small, weighing about 37kg and just 30cm in diameter.
The trip from Earth would take 160 days, then Photon would launch the probe into Venus’ clouds, where it would take readings as it falls, without a parachute, at almost 39,600kph.
The probe would have between just 270 and 300 seconds to analyze an atmosphere that is almost a hundred times denser than Earth’s before it disintegrates or crashes on the planet’s fiery surface, where temperatures are hot enough to melt lead at 480°C.
The hardest part is deciding on the scientific instrument: What molecules should it look for? Miniaturization is another problem. The probe would need to weigh 3kg, which some experts doubt is possible, but Beck disagrees.
Rocket Lab would need help from leading scientists, and has already recruited Massachusetts Institute of Technology astronomer and planetary scientist Sara Seager.
The adventure is the latest chapter in a new era of space exploration fueled not by governments but by individual curiosity and ambition, one that so far has been best symbolized by Elon Musk, the iconoclastic founder of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX).
SpaceX revolutionized the sector through its reusable rockets that have now sent astronauts to the International Space Station, and has its sights set on colonizing Mars.
NASA is no longer afraid to subcontract missions to privateers, and Rocket Lab would be paid US$10 million to send a microsatellite into lunar orbit next year.
As for Venus, Beck would like to offer his services to NASA. The space agency is considering returning to Venus, but not until 2026 at the earliest.
Its last Venus orbiter was Magellan, which arrived in 1990, but other vessels have made flybys since then.
“We want to do many, many missions a year,” Beck said.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday announced plans for a 4.4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off Miaoli County as part of its commitment toward Taiwan’s energy transformation, the company said in a statement. The “Formosa 4” project includes three deep-water wind farms 18km to 20km off the coast, Swancor Renewable CEO Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said, adding that planning for the project began last year. A proposal for Formosa 4 was this week submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Swancor Renewable jointly developed the Formosa 1 project, a 128 megawatt (MW) wind farm about 4km off Miaoli and the
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,