World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LUXURY BRANDS

LVMH, Tiffany not talking

LVMH and Tiffany & Co are staying away from the negotiating table, even though a US judge urged them to settle lawsuits over their ill-fated deal to combine, people familiar with their thinking said. The companies instead are preparing for a trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 5 next year, said the people, who did not want to be identified because the matter is private. That could temper investor optimism, after 53 percent of those responding to a Sanford C. Bernstein poll said that they thought the deal could still go through. LVMH jolted Tiffany shareholders earlier this month by announcing that the world’s largest maker of luxury goods had decided to pull out of its US$16 billion acquisition of the jeweler. Tiffany retaliated with a lawsuit. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Joseph Slights earlier this week set the date for the trial after the deal’s original deadline, but before the expiration of US antitrust clearance.

INTERNET

Indoor drone unveiled

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday unveiled an indoor drone for recording security video in homes and products for alerting vehicle owners about attempted break-ins. The news reflects Amazon’s drive into the security business since it acquired the smart doorbell and camera company Ring in 2018. That has led to criticism by civil liberties advocates, who have taken issue with services that let Ring users share videos with law enforcement. Amazon’s indoor drone, called the Ring Always Home Cam, flies to take video in predetermined areas and costs US$249. The company also unveiled a physical vehicle alarm gadget, as well as Ring Car Connect software that first would be compatible with Tesla Inc models. The software plays back video and tells a user if their vehicle is unlocked, among other features.

CHIPMAKERS

Broadcom, EU deal near

Broadcom Inc is nearing a settlement that could end an EU probe into contracts compelling set-top box makers to use its chips, a person familiar with the matter said. The deal with the EU removes a threat of potential fines and is based on Broadcom’s five-year offer to change contracts with customers, said the person, who asked not to be named because the process is not public. The EU is set to accept the US company’s pledge within weeks, formalizing an offer made in April with only minor changes, the person said. Last year, European regulators issued an unusual order in the middle of an investigation, stopping Broadcom temporarily from using contracts that prevented customers from buying chipsets from other suppliers. In response, Broadcom promised in April that it would no longer require original equipment manufacturers to source more than half of their systems-on-a-chip from the company. The offer covered the world outside China. Broadcom also pledged to avoid some inducements for European sales of systems-on-a-chip.

AIRLINES

Simulator revenue eyed

Thai Airways International PCL is opening up its flight simulators to the public, seeking a fresh revenue source amid the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can get into a mock cockpit of an Airbus A380, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 747-400 and Boeing 737-400 starting next month, said the carrier, which is coping with debt restructuring under bankruptcy court. Prices start at US$381 for two people for 30 minutes. The company is restructuring about 350 billion baht (US$11.1 billion) of debt after receiving court approval on Sept. 14.