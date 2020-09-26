Australia yesterday said that it would ease lending standards for banks in a move designed to free up credit and revive the economy, which has slumped into its first recession in nearly 30 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares of Australia’s “Big Four” banks rallied after the announcement, but the move, which needs legislative approval, has attracted criticism from consumer groups and analysts, who say the relaxed laws water down protections designed to reduce financial risks.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that the changes would ease the regulatory burden, and cut the cost and time faced by consumers and small businesses seeking to access credit.
“The flow of credit will be absolutely critical to our economic recovery, but our current regulatory framework, with respect to lending ... has become overly prescriptive, and responsible lending has become restrictive lending,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.
The changes remove responsible lending laws introduced in the wake of the global financial crisis that, among other things, require banks to check whether information provided by a borrower in their loan application is correct.
They also follow other stimulatory measures, such as government guarantees for bad debts and cheap funding lines from the central bank.
Australian banks had tightened lending practices following a government-led inquiry, or Royal Commission, which found lenders were approving loans to people that could not repay them, but the need to stimulate the economy has led lawmakers to relax their tough stance.
“Before the Royal Commission, banks had very poor reputations, and after the Royal Commission it got worse, because it showed that they’ve been lending quite irresponsibly,” CLSA senior banking analyst Brian Johnson said. “Now what we are seeing is politicians ... basically embracing what it [the Royal Commission] previously would have called irresponsible lending.”
Banks and investors cheered the news, with shares of National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp rising more than 6 percent, while shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia were up more than 3 percent. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares rose 5 percent.
That helped lift the S&P/ASX 200 more than 1 percent.
“This is a significant government initiative that will reduce red tape for consumers seeking a loan and importantly speed up the process for customers to obtain approval for a loan,” Westpac chief executive Peter King said in a statement.
However, consumer advocates criticized the plan, saying that it removes existing protections, and would cause more harm to people and the economy.
“Watering down credit protections will leave individuals and families at severe risk of being pushed into credit arrangements that will hurt in the long term,” Financial Rights Legal Centre chief executive Karen Cox said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said that while the changes might cut costs and boost cash earnings in the short term, runaway growth in household credit would be a concern, even though the pace of such growth was still very modest.
“We caution that Australia is starting with amongst the highest household gearing in the world,” JPMorgan said.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday announced plans for a 4.4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off Miaoli County as part of its commitment toward Taiwan’s energy transformation, the company said in a statement. The “Formosa 4” project includes three deep-water wind farms 18km to 20km off the coast, Swancor Renewable CEO Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said, adding that planning for the project began last year. A proposal for Formosa 4 was this week submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Swancor Renewable jointly developed the Formosa 1 project, a 128 megawatt (MW) wind farm about 4km off Miaoli and the