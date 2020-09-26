The TAIEX yesterday closed lower after a volatile session amid concerns about further selling by foreign institutional investors, who are continuing to lock in gains, dealers said.
While many large-cap shares came under pressure, the government is believed to have entered the market to pick up select bargains in the financial sector to give support to the broader market, they said.
The TAIEX closed down 31.47 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,232.91, on turnover of NT$209.042 billion (US$7.14 billion).
“Although the Dow Jones [Industrial Average] rebounded yesterday, the gains were not strong enough, prompting many investors to think that volatility on US markets will continue amid lingering concerns over a lack of new stimulus measures to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.
“As long as US markets encounter more losses, foreign institutional investors are expected to cut their holdings on the local equity market, so such fears led many investors to become reluctant to chase prices and even shift to the sell side after today’s initial gains,” he said.
Foreign institutional investors yesterday sold a net NT$284 million of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“The bright spot for today was that some large shares, in particular TSMC, benefited from late-session buying,” Su said. “I expect the buying came from government-led funds in a bid to cap the losses and boost investor sentiment.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares rose 0.24 percent to close at NT$424, after fluctuating between NT$421 and NT$428.
With TSMC bouncing back from its early lows, the electronics sector rallied to close down 0.65 percent at 583.90, after earlier hitting 579.33.
Shares of IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) also rebounded from a low of NT$58.2 to close at NT$58.9, up 1.2 percent.
Shares of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) fell 0.93 percent to close at NT$74.3, while those of Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, shed 2.04 percent to close at NT$3,355 amid fears that the launch of the new iPhone models would be delayed.
In the financial sector, which closed up 0.98 percent, outperforming the broader market, shares of Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) rose 1.67 percent to close at NT$27.45.
E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) shares rose 1.61 percent to close at NT$25.3, while those of Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) added 0.49 percent to close at NT$40.8.
“Buying in the financial sector provided more evidence of support from government-led funds, as financial heavyweights have long been among the favorites of those funds,” Su said.
Some old economy shares were boosted by bargain hunting, with those of China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nations’ largest steelmaker, rising 0.75 percent to close at NT$20.15.
Shares of textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀) rose 1.01 percent to close at NT$25.1, while Asia Cement Corp (亞洲水泥) shares rose 1.49 percent to close at NT$40.8.
“How the TAIEX moves will depend on how the Dow [Jones] performs,” Su said. “With the approaching US presidential election causing uncertainty, investors had better stay alert about movements on US markets.”
The TAIEX’s nearest technical support level could be at about 12,000 points, he said.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday announced plans for a 4.4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off Miaoli County as part of its commitment toward Taiwan’s energy transformation, the company said in a statement. The “Formosa 4” project includes three deep-water wind farms 18km to 20km off the coast, Swancor Renewable CEO Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said, adding that planning for the project began last year. A proposal for Formosa 4 was this week submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company said. Swancor Renewable jointly developed the Formosa 1 project, a 128 megawatt (MW) wind farm about 4km off Miaoli and the