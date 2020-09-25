GERMANY
Business optimism improves
Companies are turning increasingly optimistic that government support and a reluctance to return to wide-scale lockdowns would carry the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ifo institute’s business climate index rose to 93.4 this month from 92.5 last month. That was slightly lower than the median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey. A gauge of expectations also improved. “The German economy is stabilizing despite an increase in infection numbers,” Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement, but added that confidence in the services sector declined.
AUSTRALIA
Bankruptcy laws overhauled
The government yesterday unveiled its biggest shakeup in bankruptcy laws in nearly three decades, allowing small businesses to trade while insolvent and take more control over debt restructuring, in a bid to help firms through the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rules, effective from Jan. 1 next year, is to help manage an expected avalanche of insolvencies early next year. They would allow businesses with liabilities of less than A$1 million (US$704,195) to keep operating for 20 business days while they come up with a debt restructuring plan, rather than be placed in the hands of administrators.
REAL ESTATE
WeWork sells China stake
WeWork has sold a majority stake in its China business as the coworking giant continues to pare down its expenses, the company said on Wednesday. Trustbridge Partners (摯信資本), an existing investor in WeWork’s China subsidiary, invested an additional US$200 million and now owns more than half of the business, WeWork said. The company opened its first Chinese location, in Shanghai, in 2016, and now operates more than 100 locations in 12 cities. Michael Jiang (姜躍平), an operating partner at Trustbridge, was named the acting chief executive officer of WeWork China, the company said in a statement.
NORWAY
Central bank holds zero rate
Norges Bank yesterday kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low zero percent, as expected, and said any hike was still likely to be about two years away. The central bank has slashed rates three times since March, cutting the cost of borrowing from 1.5 percent to cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The policy rate forecast is little changed since June ... and implies a rate at the current level over the next couple of years, followed by a gradual rise as activity approaches a more normal level,” Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.
AIRLINES
Qantas selling bar carts
Qantas Airways Ltd is salvaging almost anything to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is peddling US$1,000 loaded bar carts after stripping them from grounded planes. The airline is selling 1,000 carts taken from Boeing Co 747s before the jumbos were retired early as the virus halted overseas travel. Delivered to your home, a stocked, full-size cart is going for A$1,474.70. A half cart costs A$974.70. Qantas has already sold 10,000 sets of pajamas, all snapped up within a few hours, and is also selling tickets for sightseeing flights around Australia. The airline is cutting as many as 8,500 jobs, and this month said it might move its Sydney headquarters to another city as part of a cost review.
The production value of the nation's semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry's 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry's production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said.
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei.
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate.
Online food delivery platforms have seen explosive growth in Taiwan this year, helped by business opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, company executives said at a digital commerce conference in Taipei yesterday. When the threat of COVID-19 kept people from going out to eat, more people experimented with ordering food deliveries online, Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) operations director Nick Yu (余岳勳) said. Foodpanda started operations in Taiwan in 2012. "We experienced 5,000 percent growth in the past 24 months," Yu said. "That's more than the previous six years combined." In 2016, only 2 percent of food orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that