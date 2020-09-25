A rare earth subsidiary of state-run Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco, 中國鋁業) in the southwestern region of Guangxi has repeatedly breached pollution rules and contaminated nearby land, the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment said following an inspection of the firm.
Earlier this month, a central government environmental inspection team found that affiliates of the Chinalco subsidiary, Guangxi Nonferrous Rare Earth Development Co Ltd (廣西稀土研發), failed to properly rectify violations and “seriously polluted the surrounding environment,” the ministry said in a statement published late on Wednesday.
Guangxi Nonferrous was in 2018 punished for environmental violations, along with Chinalco’s subsidiary in northwestern China.
Some mining projects run by Guangxi Nonferrous’ units exceeded their approved limits, and built outdated and illegal production facilities, the statement said.
“The inspection found ... obvious problems of legal violations, chaotic environmental management and relatively large environmental risks at the Guangxi rare earth company,” it said, adding that Chinalco must investigate the problems and make corrections.
A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
China began a nationwide environmental auditing program in 2016, focusing on compliance in its provinces and regions. It was then expanded to giant state-owned firms such as Minmetals, which was accused of being a “big corporate bully” in 2017 after failing to fix repeated violations.
The latest round of audits also included the China National Building Materials Corp (中國建築材料), and found that one of its subsidiaries had not only failed to rectify violations, but also tried to cover them up, the ministry said in a separate statement on Wednesday.
As of Sunday, environmental inspectors had handled 6,047 complaints, issued 46.7 million yuan (US$6.85 million) in fines and detained 30 people, the ministry said on Tuesday.
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
DIGITAL COMMERCE: In 2016, only 2 percent of orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that has risen to 10 percent, Foodpanda Taiwan Co operations director Nick Yu said Online food delivery platforms have seen explosive growth in Taiwan this year, helped by business opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, company executives said at a digital commerce conference in Taipei yesterday. When the threat of COVID-19 kept people from going out to eat, more people experimented with ordering food deliveries online, Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) operations director Nick Yu (余岳勳) said. Foodpanda started operations in Taiwan in 2012. “We experienced 5,000 percent growth in the past 24 months,” Yu said. “That’s more than the previous six years combined.” In 2016, only 2 percent of food orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that