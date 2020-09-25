TikTok urging court to block ban by Trump

INJUNCTION: A US judge is to decide whether to put Donald Trump’s order on hold until a lawsuit over a ban on the Chinese-owned app is resolved

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





TikTok is urging a federal court to block US President Donald Trump from banning the video app, saying the move is motivated by election politics rather than legitimate national security concerns.

The Chinese-owned app — which is wildly popular in the US — has come under fire as tensions escalate between Beijing and Washington, with Trump threatening a ban if it is not sold to a US company.

Attorneys were yesterday set to argue the case before a judge, who is to decide whether to put Trump’s order on hold until a lawsuit over the ban is resolved.

Citing “confusing and contradictory statements about TikTok” by the president and other agencies, the motion for a preliminary injunction argues a ban is not motivated by “genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election.”

TikTok, which became a global phenomenon with its brand of short, addictive phone videos, has about 100 million US users.

A deal to restructure ownership of the app was thrown into doubt on Monday when Trump vowed to block a deal that allows its Chinese parent firm ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) to retain any control.

The comments cast doubt over an agreement that had appeared to cut a way through the threatened ban.

The deal would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle Corp the data partner for TikTok, with retail giant Walmart Inc also taking a minority stake in a new entity to be called TikTok Global.

ByteDance yesterday said that it had applied for an export license with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, although it did not link the move to TikTok or any potential sale.

The ministry last month published new rules that added “civilian use” to a list of technologies that are restricted for export and require permission, which could complicate any sale.

Winning a temporary injunction typically involves convincing a judge that not intervening would allow irreparable harm to be done to a party likely to win the case.

TikTok would suffer “devastating harm” from which it could not recover if Trump’s ban is found to be unlawful, the motion says.

As US relations with China grew more contentious, Trump began targeting TikTok, the filing read.

The motion also speculated that TikTok had irked Trump because of reports the app was used by his critics to snatch up tickets to a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to which they had no intention of going.