ECONOMY
M1B grows 10.96 percent
Last month’s M1B — a measure of money in circulation — grew 10.96 percent year-on-year, outpacing July’s annual increase of 10.3 percent, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — rose 6.69 percent, compared with 5.89 percent a month earlier, the central bank said yesterday. The bank attributed the increases to the effects of rising time deposits, as well as further growth in bank loans and investments. In the first eight months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 8.53 percent and 4.97 percent respectively, compared with 8.17 percent and 4.72 percent respectively in the first seven months, bank tallies showed.
FINANCE
Chailease income jumps
Chailease Holding Co Ltd (中租控股) yesterday reported consolidated net income of NT$1.51 billion (US$51.5 million) for last month, up 14 percent year-on-year and 3 percent month-on-month, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.09. The company said that it had been less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and had good sales and earnings growth momentum from Taiwan, China and the ASEAN. Chailease focuses on asset-based financing to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative net income rose 6 percent annually to NT$10.86 billion, or EPS of NT$7.86.
TEXTILES
Plant closed due to fire
Far Eastern New Century Corp’s (遠東新世紀) production lines at a plant in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township (新埔) have been temporarily shut down after a fire at about 9:20pm on Wednesday, the polyester and textile maker said yesterday. The fire was caused by Dowtherm leakage due to a malfunction in a coal water mixture pump, it said in a regulatory filing. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and no casualties occurred, it said, adding that it expects the incident to have no material impact on its finances and operations, thanks to its insurance coverage.
REAL ESTATE
Evertrust increases forecast
Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) yesterday adjusted upward its housing transaction forecast for this year from 309,000 to 315,000 units, which is 3 to 5 percent higher than last year’s level and the highest in six years. Better control of the COVID-19 pandemic, a low-interest rate environment and capital inflows are the major factors behind its bullish expectation, Evertrust said. About 48 percent of respondents in a poll said that they expect housing prices to rise in the fourth quarter, compared with 19 percent expecting prices to drop, it said, citing a survey it conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30.
INTERNET
Google hosts courses
Google Taiwan is to host a series of courses, in person and online, over the next few months to help teachers learn how to use its digital education services. The in-person courses are to take place at schools in Hsinchu, Kaohsiung, New Taipei City, Taichung, Taipei and Taoyuan, and Changhua and Yilan counties, the company said yesterday. For those who cannot attend the courses in person, Google Taiwan is also to host courses online covering similar material, it said on its Web site. The online courses are to be held from 8pm to 9pm every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 6 to Nov. 12, it said.
